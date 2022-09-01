Humana finalizes launch of CenterWell Home Health

Humana Inc. on Thursday announced the completion of its initiative to rebrand the home health division of Kindred at Home (KAH) as CenterWell Home Health.

The new name applies to more than 350 locations of the home health division serving 38 states, including Alabama.

The brand transition to CenterWell Home Health represents a major step in the full integration of home health operations into Humana.

“Integrating home health operations into Humana’s home solutions business remains on track as we continue to build and scale our value-based home health offering to improve patient health outcomes nationally,” said Andy Agwunobi, M.D., MBA, President of Humana’s Home Solutions segment. “The rollout of the CenterWell Home Health brand reinforces our efforts to expand our home health capabilities to meet the needs of our patients.”

Susan Benoit, President of CenterWell Home Health, said the rebranding process continues to go smoothly. “It’s gratifying to see our facilities transition to a brand that represents all the ways we keep people at the center,” she said. “Throughout the process, we have remained committed to ensuring that our associates, patients and providers experience a seamless transition, with the same care provided by the same clinicians our patients know and trust.”

The introduction of CenterWell Home Health is part of a comprehensive effort to unite Humana’s three main healthcare service offerings – home health, senior primary care and pharmacy – under a single brand, CenterWell. By bringing these services under CenterWell, Humana is working to close gaps in care to help more people live healthier and happier, while improving health outcomes and lowering costs. CenterWell services are open to members of a variety of health plans, not just those offered by Humana.

In March of 2021, Humana introduced CenterWell Senior Primary Care as the brand for its fast-growing group of senior-focused primary care centers across the U.S. In June of this year, Humana rebranded its pharmacy operations as CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy.

Home health operations in the following states are included in today’s announcement, the third installment of a three-phase rebranding initiative: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Phase 1 of the home health rebranding initiative, begun on March 1, included Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

Phase 2, announced in June, included Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The rebranded Kindred at Home locations will soon display new interior and exterior signage reflecting the CenterWell Home Health brand. Employees in these locations have received new uniforms, apparel and other branded materials to help bring the brand to life.