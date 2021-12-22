Humminbird holds groundbreaking ceremony for facility expansion

Humminbird is beginning construction to expand its Eufaula facilities to meet an ongoing strong demand for its technologies.

The 29,000 square-foot expansion project, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2022, will increase the facility’s production and assembly areas by 25 percent.

This project follows a 17,000 square-foot addition to increase the warehouse space by 40 percent that was completed in May 2021.

“Participation in fishing has always been high, and it’s even higher now because on-the-water recreation affords people the space and tranquility they want right now. Over the last six years, Humminbird has seen tremendous growth and we expect it to continue to grow,” General Manager Craig Packard said. “To increase our capacity to meet future demand, we are investing in continuing to expand our facilities.”

The multimillion dollar project includes the installation of solar rooftop panels as well as four electric vehicle charging stations in the parking areas.