Hundreds of local students return to traditional school this week

Local students are returning to traditional classrooms in droves as COVID-19 cases decline in schools.

Interim Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe said 461 students in grades K-9 are returning to in-person instruction starting Monday, the system’s first day of its second nine-week grading period. Houston County School Superintendent David Sewell didn’t have exact numbers, but said the same trend is apparent in his district with virtual students trickling back in.

“I think a lot of it is just the lack of social and emotional components that they don’t get while doing virtual instruction to a great extent,” Coe said.

Dothan City School students have the option to transition in between grading periods. For Dothan High School students, the option will be available after the first semester ends in December. Houston County School students have the option to come back whenever want, Sewell said.

“Virtual school is very difficult. The student has to be very self-driven. They’ve been trickling back in. Students want to be back in school, I think, for the social aspect,” Sewell said.

As some school systems have had more COVID-19 cases reported, both Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools have had dwindling new cases.