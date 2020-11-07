Hundreds of local students return to traditional school this week

Local students are returning to traditional classrooms in droves as COVID-19 cases decline in schools.
Interim Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe said 461 students in grades K-9 are returning to in-person instruction starting Monday, the system’s first day of its second nine-week grading period. Houston County School Superintendent David Sewell didn’t have exact numbers, but said the same trend is apparent in his district with virtual students trickling back in.
“I think a lot of it is just the lack of social and emotional components that they don’t get while doing virtual instruction to a great extent,” Coe said.
Dothan City School students have the option to transition in between grading periods. For Dothan High School students, the option will be available after the first semester ends in December. Houston County School students have the option to come back whenever want, Sewell said.
“Virtual school is very difficult. The student has to be very self-driven. They’ve been trickling back in. Students want to be back in school, I think, for the social aspect,” Sewell said.
As some school systems have had more COVID-19 cases reported, both Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools have had dwindling new cases.
Both superintendents acknowledged the precautions schools were taking they believe have led to the decline.
On Friday, DCS reported two active cases among students with an additional 64 students quarantined due to potential exposure on its COVID-19 dashboard. Additionally, officials identified 10 staff members who tested positive for the virus and another eight are quarantined.
Dothan schools have managed to remain open when others have had to shut down periodically. “Our main goal is to keep face-to-face instruction open, period,” Coe said. “We were active in hiring permanent substitutes on all campuses and that has definitely helped us keep out doors open longer.”
During the first couple of months being open, several local schools have had to close down due to COVID-19 cases and a lack of substitutes. Most recently, Geneva County Elementary School is closing on Monday and Tuesday due to a number of new cases stemming from a community event this past week. The school will reopen Thursday, Nov. 12, after Veteran’s Day.
