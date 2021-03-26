Hunter Hutton of Marianna named to fall 2020 dean's list

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hunter Hutton of Marianna is among the nearly 1,400 cadets and students at The Citadel recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester.

The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Due to a commitment to academic excellence, 63% of Citadel cadets and students graduate after four years and go on to earn an average salary of nearly $57,000 after learning how to be principled leaders in all walks of life.

The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.

