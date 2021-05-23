Huntingdon College 2021 Awards Convocation Honors Scholarship and Service

MONTGOMERY — Academic and student life programs at Huntingdon College presented awards for scholarship and service during the annual Awards Convocation held Friday, May 14, 2021.
Awards to individuals, including students from the Wiregrass, are included below; honor society inductions will be announced separately.
Academic Departmental Awards
Art
The Outstanding Art Student Award is given to the senior art major recognized as the most outstanding in art talent and achievement and in total academic attainment.
• Tamara Nanje, Class of 2021, Birmingham, Ala.
Accounting
The Accounting Achievement Award is given to the accounting student who exemplifies the professional and personal characteristics necessary for success in public accounting. This award is provided by the Montgomery Chapter of the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants.
• Rebekah Ann Derdoski, Class of 2021, Salem, Ala.
The Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants Award provides a scholarship to the outstanding accounting student selected by the ASCPA.
• Mollie Catherine Singleterry, Class of 2021, Waynesboro, Miss.
Biology
The Everett Lewis Bishop Award is given annually to the junior biology student(s) showing the greatest promise based on progress since entrance to Huntingdon.
• Tyler Abernathy, Class of 2023, Wetumpka, Ala.
• Heidi Gilmore, Class of 2022, Prattville, Ala.
The Beta Beta Beta Award is presented annually by Huntingdon’s Beta Nu chapter of Beta Beta Beta biology honorary to the biology major who is judged to be the most outstanding senior in the field of biology.
• Shelby Martin, Class of 2021, Duluth, Ga.
Business
The Warren Andrews Award is presented to an outstanding senior business administration major in recognition of academic achievement, contributions, and leadership in business administration.
• George McNeilly Jr., Class of 2021, Windermere, Fla.
The Wall Street Journal Award is given to the outstanding business graduate annually.
• Addison Fuller, Class of 2021, Pelham, Ala.
The Business Club Award is given to the most productive member of the Business Club, as chosen by the club’s members.
• Addison Fuller, Class of 2021, Pelham, Ala.
Chemistry
The Marion Black Cantelou Chemistry Award is given to the graduating senior chemistry major(s) whose skills in analytical and other areas of chemistry are judged by the faculty to be outstanding. General character and attitude are also considered for the award.
• Kylie Kersh, Class of 2021, Conyers, Ga.
The CRC Freshman Chemistry Achievement Award is presented in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry during the freshman year.
• Amya Grace Zatarain, Class of 2024, Boaz, Ala.
The American Institute of Chemists Award is given each year to the outstanding senior(s) majoring in chemistry. This award is based on recognition of potential advancement in professional chemistry and on leadership, ability, character, and scholastic achievement.
• Alexis Brooke Louk, Class of 2021, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The Organic Chemistry Achievement Award is presented each year to one or more outstanding student(s) in organic chemistry as selected by the chemistry faculty.
• Gabriel Brandon Pittman, Class of 2023, Fairhope, Ala.
Margaret and Craig Kneisel Undergraduate Research Award in Chemistry
• Ryan Patrick Sewell, Class of 2021, Dothan, Ala.
Communication Studies
The Lambda Pi Eta Award is given annually to the outstanding senior communication studies major who is a member of the department’s Lambda Pi Eta honorary.
• Temple Prewitt, Class of 2021, Montgomery, Ala.
History
The Julia Rinehart Hughes History Award was established by her family in memory of Ms. Hughes’ service as a member of the Huntingdon College faculty. This award recognizes a graduating senior who has exemplified, to an unusual degree, genuine interest in the study of history, and has maintained an outstanding record in history and in all college studies.
• Michael E. Johnson, Class of 2021, Enterprise, Ala.
The Irene Brinson Munro Award is given annually to a graduating senior majoring in history or government who has, at the beginning of the student’s final semester, the highest average in all attempted courses in all departments, and who will have, at graduation, at least 18 hours in world history and/or government and an academic grade point average of at least 3.00 in history courses.
• Hayley Haggard, Class of 2021, New Brockton, Ala.
The Hortense Batre-Colonial Dames Scholarship Award is awarded each year to an outstanding history major who must have completed at least twelve hours in American history. The award, established in 1938, is given in honor of Hortense Batre, the founder of the Society of Colonial Dames of Alabama.
• Taylor Chestnutt, Class of 2022, Marietta, Ga.
Houghton Library
The Libris Award is presented annually by the Houghton Memorial Library faculty and staff to an outstanding student library assistant. Established in 1992–1993, this award recognizes exemplary performance of responsibilities in a manner contributing to a high level of library service.
• Brittany Ward, Class of 2023, Phenix City, Ala.
The Student Art Purchase Prize Award is presented to the student whose artwork is purchased as an addition to the Houghton Library permanent collection.
• William Alexander (Alex) Walker, Class of 2022, Phenix City, Ala.
Languages and Literature
The Joseph L. Dean Memorial Award is given each year to the graduating English major(s) who have achieved the best academic average(s) in English coursework.
• Stacy Brand, Class of 2021, Ozark, Ala.
• Anna S. Barrett, Class of 2021, Dothan, Ala.
• Anna G. Hutcheson, Class of 2021, Dothan, Ala.
• Lauren A. Johnson, Class of 2021, Troy, Ala.
• Laura R. Vermillion, Class of 2021, Montgomery, Ala.
The Frank T. Thompson Award for Creativity is given each year by the Huntingdon Publications Board to the student who has demonstrated the greatest creativity in work on student publications.
• Macie R. Pilgrim, Class of 2021, Phenix City, Ala.
The Algie Hardwick Hill Prize for Creative Writing is given to a student who, in the opinion of the English program faculty, deserves commendation for demonstrative creative writing ability and for contribution to the publishing of creative writing on the Huntingdon College campus.
• Anna S. Barrett, Class of 2021, Dothan, Ala.
Beginning Spanish Award
• Rebekah Wriston, Class of 2023, Enterprise, Ala.
Mathematics
The Mathematics Faculty Award is to the student who has exhibited the greatest potential in the areas of creativity, innovation, scholarship, and service to the mathematical sciences.
• Emma Bauer, Class of 2024, Pelham, Ala.
The Earl Williams Mathematics Award is given to the senior who has made the highest achievement in the field of mathematics during the four years of the college course.
• Alexis Louk, Class of 2021, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Music
The Lela Niles Music Award is given to the outstanding music graduate.
• Beth Johnson, Class of 2021, Mobile, Ala.
Political Science
Political Science Awards are given to students who combine high achievement in Political Science courses with outstanding academic achievement generally.
• William Daniel Bearden, Class of 2022, Oneonta, Ala.
• Joseph Chestnutt, Class of 2022, Marietta, Ga.
• Christopher Mayer, Class of 2022, Bennington, Vt.
Psychology
The L.G. Bailey Psychology Award was established by Mrs. Frances Saunders Britt in memory of her Huntingdon professor, Dr. L.G. Bailey. The award is given annually to the senior(s) judged to be the outstanding student(s) of the year in psychology.
• Anna S. Barrett, Class of 2021, Dothan, Ala.
Religion
The Louise Panigot Award is presented to the senior graduating with a major in the field of religion whose overall academic average in all subjects is above 3.0 and who, in the judgment of the departmental faculty, holds the greatest promise for scholarly achievement in the field of philosophy and in the academic study of religion.
• Aaron Aspden, Class of 2021, Millbrook, Ala.
The Lessie Mae Hall Stone Award is presented to the graduating senior with a major in the Department of Religion who has the highest academic average for all courses in all departments through the academic term preceding the granting of the award. A minimum 3.0 academic grade point average is required.
• Christopher Bishop, Class of 2021, Fairhope, Ala.
Sport Science and Physical Education
The Kedra Curtis Memorial Sport Management Award is given to the outstanding graduate in sport management.
• Lindsay Paige Paskman, Class of 2021, Winter Springs, Fla.
The Outstanding Physical Education Student Award goes to the physical education or sport studies student who demonstrates distinguished academic achievement, character, leadership, and service.
• William Ryan Meadows, Class of 2021, Lanett, Ala.
Teacher Education
The Lois B. Gholston Award is given each year to the most outstanding senior who is preparing to teach in the area of elementary education.
• Emily McBrien, Class of 2021, Millbrook, Ala.
The Henry L. Bonner Award is given annually to the most outstanding senior overall in the Department of Teacher of Education.
• Brianna Spiers, Class of 2021, Montgomery, Ala.
Center for Career and Vocation
Awards for Internship Excellence
• Destiny Chipley, Class of 2021, Montgomery, Ala.
• Zachary Fox, Class of 2021, Montgomery, Ala.
• Shea George, Class of 2021, Mobile, Ala.
• Anna Nutting, Class of 2022, Montgomery, Ala.
College Awards
Jane Williams Awards
In 1946, Jane Williams of Miami, Florida, a 1942 Huntingdon graduate, established an endowment for these freshman awards. In her view, the endowment enabled her “to make a more substantial gift toward the building of a greater Huntingdon.”
The Jane Williams Scholastic Achievement Award is given to the sophomore-level students who earned the highest grade point averages during their freshman year. This year’s Jane Williams Scholastic Achievement Award recipients, are:
• Tyler Abernathy, Wetumpka, Ala.
• Parker Ali Alwan, Montgomery, Ala.
• Barry Hall Billings, Anniston, Ala.
• Anna Scott Boman, Montgomery, Ala.
• Chad Allen Bowen, Prattville, Ala.
• James Ryan Campion, Pensacola, Fla.
• John Samuel Cason, Boaz, Ala.
• Emma Alexander Cox, Dothan, Ala.
• Kelina Shandray Daniels, Tallassee, Ala.
• Abrianna Amore Davis, Calera, Ala.
• Ashley Grace Davis, Calera, Ala.
• Mara Abigail Durham, Panama City, Fla.
• Cynthia Meagan Edgar, Fort Deposit, Ala.
• Allison Renee Fisher, Fort Worth, Texas
• Madison Elizabeth Ford, Mobile, Ala.
• Austin Tyler Holley, Pike Road, Ala.
• Christian DeAndre Irons, Waterloo, Ala.
• Neil Dawson Kuba, Pensacola, Fla.
• Christopher Michael Mayer, Bennington, Vt.
• Hannah Grace McDavid, Prattville, Ala.
• Kaleigh Noel Miller, Gulf Shores, Ala.
• Sierra Ashley Millinor, Micanopy, Fla.
• Andrew Miller Park, Akron, Ala.
• Gabriel Brandon Pittman, Fairhope, Ala.
• AaLeah Cierra Scott, Grady, Ala.
• Jama Chivonne Scott, Tuskegee, Ala.
• Vivian Taylor Scott, Peachtree City, Ga.
• Clayton Gilbert Sipprell, Florahome, Fla.
• Gary Kale Smith, Huntsville, Ala.
• Shota Suzuki, Kennesaw, Ga.
• Hunter Allen Warr, Deatsville, Ala.
• Allison Nicole Welch, Prattville, Ala.
• McKayla Elaine Wilson, Millbrook, Ala.
The Jane Williams Award for Service is given to the sophomore who made a significant contribution to College activities through leadership and participation during the student’s freshman year:
• Abrianna Davis, Calera, Ala.
The Jane Williams Award for Sports is given to the sophomore student who was a leader in intramural sports during the freshman year.
• Jayson Spencer, Owens Cross Roads, Ala.
Other College Awards
The Sara Lee Insley Dunbar Scholastic Award is presented to the sister of Alpha Omicron Pi who has earned the highest overall G.P.A., in honor of the outstanding education Sara Lee Insley Dunbar ’52 and her daughter, Dorothy Dunbar Rogers ’78, received at Huntingdon College .
• Addison Genard, Class of 2021, Mobile, Ala.
The Christopher H. Cain Award is given to the outstanding SGA senator(s) as chosen by the Student Government Association.
• Addison Genard, Class of 2021, Mobile, Ala.
• Gary Kale Smith, Class of 2023, Huntsville, Ala.
The Jimmy Baker Spirit Award is given to the most outstanding registered student organization that has been the most active at Huntingdon College during the academic year.
• The Huntingdon Student Government Association
The Virginia Hicks Sutter Community Service Award is presented to a full-time student in good standing who has completed the most community service hours both on- and off-campus.
• Sydney Conville, Class of 2022, Montgomery, Ala.
The Margaret Hicks Shadoin Community Service Award is presented to the student organization that completes the most community service hours as a group.
• Sigma Nu Fraternity
The Dean Fran Taylor Award, presented this year for the first time in honor of the College’s dean of students who will retire in June, recognizes outstanding spirit and support of Huntingdon student life and of the Huntingdon campus community:
• Addison Fuller, Class of 2021, Pelham, Ala.
• George “Mac” McNeilly, Class of 2021, Windermere, Fla.
The Loyalty Award, presented annually, is voted by members of the graduating class and reflects the person deemed by his/her peers as “the most loyal and dedicated senior”:
• Lucy Burch, Class of 2021, Florence, Ala.
The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award recognizes outstanding community service, faith, and character among students at Huntingdon College.
• Lucy Burch, Class of 2021, Class of 2021, Florence, Ala.
Faculty Awards
The Dr. and Mrs. John N. Todd III Award for Excellence in Teaching is presented annually to an outstanding junior member of the faculty:
• Dr. Diana Abernethy, Assistant Professor of Religion
The Exemplary Teacher Award is presented annually to an outstanding senior member of the faculty (tenured) who has not won the award in the last five years.
• Dr. Stephen Sours, Associate Professor of Religion
The Winn and Gordon Chappell Academic Enrichment Award, presented annually during Commencement Exercises to the member of the faculty who has demonstrated exceptional student engagement and student achievement in the arts and sciences:
• Dr. Lisa Olenik Dorman, Professor of Sport Science
Huntingdon College, grounded in the Judeo-Christian tradition of the United Methodist Church, is committed to nurturing growth in faith, wisdom, and service and to graduating individuals prepared to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Founded in 1854, Huntingdon is a coeducational liberal arts college.