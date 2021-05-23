Huntingdon College 2021 Awards Convocation Honors Scholarship and Service

Communication Studies

The Lambda Pi Eta Award is given annually to the outstanding senior communication studies major who is a member of the department’s Lambda Pi Eta honorary.

• Temple Prewitt, Class of 2021, Montgomery, Ala.

History

The Julia Rinehart Hughes History Award was established by her family in memory of Ms. Hughes’ service as a member of the Huntingdon College faculty. This award recognizes a graduating senior who has exemplified, to an unusual degree, genuine interest in the study of history, and has maintained an outstanding record in history and in all college studies.

• Michael E. Johnson, Class of 2021, Enterprise, Ala.

The Irene Brinson Munro Award is given annually to a graduating senior majoring in history or government who has, at the beginning of the student’s final semester, the highest average in all attempted courses in all departments, and who will have, at graduation, at least 18 hours in world history and/or government and an academic grade point average of at least 3.00 in history courses.

• Hayley Haggard, Class of 2021, New Brockton, Ala.