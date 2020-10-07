Hurricane Delta moves closer to Gulf Coast, track remains west of Alabama

Hurricane Delta is still expected to pass west of Alabama after releasing rain and storm force winds on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula late Tuesday and entering the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday as a Category 2 storm.
As of Wednesday, there had not been significant adjustments to the hurricane’s forecasted track and Hurricane Delta is most likely to make landfall in Louisiana, possibly after re-strengthening in the Gulf.
“There still remains some typical uncertainty at this forecast range and shifts in the forecast track are possible,” Coffee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Grant Lyons said in an email. “With the current track of the hurricane, impacts to our area will be limited.”
The Wiregrass area remains in a 5-10% chance of receiving tropical storm force winds, which are expected late Friday. Other impacts will be near the coast in the form of increased surf and life threatening rip currents at local beaches.
Local EMA officials said they would continue to monitor the storm throughout the day for changes as well as monitoring river levels throughout the weekend.
“The chances of rain will continue to increase and the storm status prep precautions should be observed and ensure readiness for first responders as is done with any developing storms. The public should monitor local and national weather channels for changes to updates,” Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah said.
For the sixth time in the Atlantic hurricane season, people in Louisiana are once more fleeing the state’s barrier islands and sailing boats to safe harbor while emergency officials ramp up command centers and consider ordering evacuations.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall there Friday night or Saturday morning and the entire state is in the storm’s possible path.
Edwards says state and local officials in coastal areas are shoring up levees, sandbagging, and taking other protection measures.
Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August. More than 6,600 Laura evacuees remain in hotels around the state, mainly in New Orleans, because their homes are too heavily damaged to return.
