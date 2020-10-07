Hurricane Delta moves closer to Gulf Coast, track remains west of Alabama

Hurricane Delta is still expected to pass west of Alabama after releasing rain and storm force winds on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula late Tuesday and entering the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday as a Category 2 storm.

As of Wednesday, there had not been significant adjustments to the hurricane’s forecasted track and Hurricane Delta is most likely to make landfall in Louisiana, possibly after re-strengthening in the Gulf.

“There still remains some typical uncertainty at this forecast range and shifts in the forecast track are possible,” Coffee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Grant Lyons said in an email. “With the current track of the hurricane, impacts to our area will be limited.”

The Wiregrass area remains in a 5-10% chance of receiving tropical storm force winds, which are expected late Friday. Other impacts will be near the coast in the form of increased surf and life threatening rip currents at local beaches.

Local EMA officials said they would continue to monitor the storm throughout the day for changes as well as monitoring river levels throughout the weekend.