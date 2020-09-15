Forecast of Sally's heavy rains concern farmers

Harvest season just started across the Wiregrass, and now farmers are bracing for Hurricane Sally and possible torrential rainfall across the area through Wednesday evening.

A few weeks ago farmers had high hopes for a great 2020 harvest season. On Tuesday, Henry/Houston County Extension Agent Jimmy Jones said he is hopeful that area farmers will miss a bullet with Sally, unlike Hurricane Michael which brought devastation to both the agriculture and timber industries two years ago.

“Sally is different from Hurricane Michael,” Jones said. “At this time, there are not a lot of cotton blooms, which is a good thing. Before Hurricane Michael hit, cotton blooms were in every cotton field you passed. After Hurricane Michael either the blooms were on the ground or they were elsewhere. They were completely blown off the plant. Farmers suffered roughly $100 million cotton loss with the devastation from Hurricane Michael.”

Jones believes the peanut crop will also survive Sally as long as Mother Nature is on the farmers’ side.