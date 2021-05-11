Hurricane season right around the corner; experts urge preparedness

Hurricane season is right around the corner, and this week is being recognized as National Hurricane Preparedness Week to remind residents to be ready for the possibility of dangerous storms.

Many areas across the Wiregrass and Florida Panhandle are still recovering and rebuilding from Hurricane Michael, the Category 5 storm that slammed the area in October 2018.

There were a record total of 30 storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, according to John De Block, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham.

“Officially hurricane season starts June 1, but Mother Nature doesn’t know the calendar,” De Block said. “If the circumstances are there — warm water, the right wind conditions — there’s a good chance a storm will form.”

De Block advises people be ready by the middle of May at the latest, as the formation of hurricanes and tropical storms in May have become more of a common occurrence throughout the past few years.

“You should never let your guard down in Alabama, especially south Alabama near the coast. You just change your focus,” De Block said. “Anyone around the coast should always have an evacuation plan just in case.”