Hurricane season right around the corner; experts urge preparedness

Hurricane season is right around the corner, and this week is being recognized as National Hurricane Preparedness Week to remind residents to be ready for the possibility of dangerous storms.
Many areas across the Wiregrass and Florida Panhandle are still recovering and rebuilding from Hurricane Michael, the Category 5 storm that slammed the area in October 2018.
There were a record total of 30 storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, according to John De Block, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham.
“Officially hurricane season starts June 1, but Mother Nature doesn’t know the calendar,” De Block said. “If the circumstances are there — warm water, the right wind conditions — there’s a good chance a storm will form.”
De Block advises people be ready by the middle of May at the latest, as the formation of hurricanes and tropical storms in May have become more of a common occurrence throughout the past few years.
“You should never let your guard down in Alabama, especially south Alabama near the coast. You just change your focus,” De Block said. “Anyone around the coast should always have an evacuation plan just in case.”
The Red Cross suggests building an emergency kit along with an evacuation plan, including water, non-perishable food, flashlights, first aid kits, and more. If you already have a kit now is the time to check and make sure it is up to date.
De Block said a common need many people forget when planning for hurricanes is making sure their medications and prescriptions are up to date and stocked, so you aren’t left without needed medication in the event of an emergency.
Red Cross personnel have created procedures and resources to keep COVID-19 safety in mind during hurricane season.
“The Red Cross is still providing the same types of support after disasters as we always have,” the release states. “This includes making sure people have a safe place to stay, food to eat and resources to help them recover. The Red Cross has put in place additional precautions, in line with CDC recommendations, including social distancing protocols, masks, health screenings and enhanced cleaning procedures.”
Damon Summers, regional disaster officer with Red Cross, said after back-to-back record breaking active hurricane seasons, it’s “more important than ever before to get ready now.”
“Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November 30,” said Summers in the release. “Get ready now; it’s your best defense.”
The National Weather Service has forecasts, safety tips and much more on its hurricane preparedness website, weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.
