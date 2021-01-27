‘I felt called to help them’ — Hibachi Joe cooks for homeless in D.C.

Joe Cook, a Dothan hibachi chef and owner of Hibachi Joe’s, has created quite the reputation locally not only with his larger-than-life persona but also his acts of charity and service to communities in need.

After this week, his reputation may reach all the way to Capitol Hill.

Seeing constant news updates of troops stationed in Washington after the events of Jan. 6, Cook felt called to go provide any help he could give to them. After spending some time reaching out to different people to see if he could get permission to go and cook for the troops with no avail, he decided to pack up his mobile hibachi grill and food in his van and head to Washington anyway with the hope that luck was on his side.

“Everyone I spoke to told me I wouldn’t be able to do it, but my heart was telling me that I could be of service to someone there,” Cook said.

After arriving in Washington in his heavily laden van Monday morning, Cook began getting curious looks from guards and police as he searched for the right person to talk to regarding his plans. Officers ended up questioning him about what he was there for.

“They thought my van looked suspicious, which I understood,” Cook said. “I was a stranger from Alabama trying to find a way to get to the troops.”

