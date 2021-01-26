'I just want my mail' – New Dothan homeowners caught in U.S.P.S, developer dispute

A new local subdivision area has a pool, a homeowner’s association, and convenient access to medical facilities, shops, and restaurants -- but it does not have mail service.

New homeowners in the Dothan Charleston Mills subdivision are caught in the middle of the dispute between the United States Postal Service and Stone Martin Builders, the developers behind the subdivision.

“We are not getting mail, period,” Charleston Mills homeowner Carol Porter said on Tuesday.

Porter and her husband closed on their home in the newly built subdivision in October of 2020. As they were going through the closing process, she said they were told they would not be getting U.S.P.S. mail delivered to their home.

“It was brought to our attention that they were working on the mail issue and it shouldn’t be long and they would be coming to some type of resolution with the mail service,” she said.

She and her husband have been paying for a P.O. Box at the Midland City Post Office, which they visit three times a week to retrieve their mail.

Though all Charleston Mills homes have private mailboxes in front of their homes, Porter said Tuesday she still was not getting any mail.