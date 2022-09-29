Ian evacuees wait in Dothan before returning home

Megan Miller wavered on whether she would evacuate as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.

Ultimately, she decided to leave, pulling her camper from Sarasota to Dothan with her dog in tow. Her mother remained in Punta Gorda, about 60 miles south of Sarasota and not far from where Ian slammed Florida’s southwest coast.

“She was like right in the thick of it,” Miller said on Thursday. “I actually lost contact with her from yesterday afternoon until this morning when she called from a neighbor’s house.”

Miller was prepared to hook up her camper and leave Dothan Thursday morning until she heard from her mom. She was without power but OK.

Miller was one of several Ian evacuees at the Dothan RV Park on U.S. 231 South in Dothan.

While Hurricane Ian weakened to a tropical storm on Thursday, it was forecast to become a hurricane once again before making a second landfall in South Carolina.

Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds topping 155 mph and storm surge that flooded streets and buildings. Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa near Fort Myers and moved across the state, its center entering the Atlantic Ocean around Daytona Beach.

Miller grew up in Sarasota, and earlier forecasts put the storm on a path closer to Tampa Bay and her hometown. Miller, who lives in her camper, said in her experience hurricanes always make a last-minute turn. It has been decades since Sarasota received a direct hit, but a friend convinced her to evacuate rather than taking the risk. She plans to stay in Dothan until the winds calm down more.

“Driving this thing is a beast, and with wind it will blow me all over the place,” Miller said.

Dave Kemp and his wife left their home in Williston, Florida, near Gainesville on Sunday to stage their RV in Perry. They returned to Williston until Tuesday when they evacuated to Thomasville, Georgia, before eventually coming to Dothan.

“We really were lucky because it was going to come right up through Tampa, right up through us,” Kemp said. “It would have slowed down, but still we would have had wind and damage and a lot of rain.”

James Sturgeon evacuated with his wife, son, and the family’s dog in their motor home that he keeps fueled up and ready. They live in Plant City, Florida, inland between Tampa and Lakeland.

The family left Tuesday after Sturgeon finished work with the county school system. Like other evacuees, Sturgeon wasn’t exactly sure where to go based on the storm’s uncertain path.

“We stopped at a few rest areas and took our time because the storm wasn’t moving very fast, so I knew I had time and I didn’t know how far we had to go to get out of the path,” he said.

When he saw the hurricane could move into Georgia, Sturgeon decided to travel west to Dothan.

“If they had told us that it was going to make the turn sooner, if we had known that, I probably would have stayed,” Sturgeon said. “The way they had it coming straight through Tampa, it looked like it was going to come right up Highway 301, and I was right to the right of 301.”