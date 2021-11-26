Ice and Lights brightens Downtown Dothan

Dothan Leisure Services has brightened Downtown Dothan this year with its Black Friday grand opening of Ice and Lights.
Located in Wadlington Park on Foster Street, Dothan’s first-ever ice-skating rink provided fun and entertainment for people of all ages Friday and will continue through Jan. 9.
“Today has been fantastic,” Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall said. “We have had a steady stream of kids, adults, and grandparents all day.”
Hall said they decided to open 30 minutes earlier than planned because people were already lined up excited to skate Friday morning.
“By lunch, we had well over 150 skaters,” Hall said. “We are happy to provide an affordable experience for people young and old to make memories.”
Vincent Vincent, Community Relations Officer for the City of Dothan, said tickets “provide unlimited skating each day for $10 each, and you can’t beat that.”
Michael Gordon of Enterprise grew up ice skating in Montana and was excited to bring his three children to the ice rink so they could experience the fun he had as a child.
“I think this is exciting for the kids,” Gordon said. “I grew up ice skating and playing hockey, so I am happy my kids can see what it is all about.”
Gordon’s 8-year-old son Kole said, “I think it is pretty cool we have an ice rink right here in Dothan.”
Traci Harrison, also of Enterprise, enjoyed skating and said, “This is a huge advantage for the community especially for those who are unable to travel to other places to go ice skating.”
Local merchants on Foster Street also had steady business on Friday, which is what Hall and Vincent were hoping for.
“We want to encourage people to support the surrounding local businesses when they come to skate,” Hall said.
Christy Keyton, owner of Naomi & Olive and Bird & Bean Coffee House located downtown, said, “We are thrilled for Downtown Dothan to get exposure and for people to see the fun and excitement you can have here. We have been very busy today.”
Stacy Fountain, owner of newly-opened Downtown Books, was also happy to have had many customers on Friday.
“There are so many great businesses located here on Foster Street,” Fountain said. “I have been inspired and encouraged by other small business owners, and it has been great getting to know them.”
Vincent hopes to see this event take place again in the future and is excited to see what benefits it brings to the City of Dothan.
For more information including opening dates and times, special events, and more, visit iceskatedothan.com.