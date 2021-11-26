Ice and Lights brightens Downtown Dothan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gordon’s 8-year-old son Kole said, “I think it is pretty cool we have an ice rink right here in Dothan.”

Traci Harrison, also of Enterprise, enjoyed skating and said, “This is a huge advantage for the community especially for those who are unable to travel to other places to go ice skating.”

Local merchants on Foster Street also had steady business on Friday, which is what Hall and Vincent were hoping for.

“We want to encourage people to support the surrounding local businesses when they come to skate,” Hall said.

Christy Keyton, owner of Naomi & Olive and Bird & Bean Coffee House located downtown, said, “We are thrilled for Downtown Dothan to get exposure and for people to see the fun and excitement you can have here. We have been very busy today.”

Stacy Fountain, owner of newly-opened Downtown Books, was also happy to have had many customers on Friday.

“There are so many great businesses located here on Foster Street,” Fountain said. “I have been inspired and encouraged by other small business owners, and it has been great getting to know them.”