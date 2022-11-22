Ice & Lights ice skating rink opens Friday in downtown Dothan

Visitors to Dothan’s Ice & Lights skate rink will have more room this year thanks to a larger location on downtown’s North Foster Street.

Ice & Lights opens Friday at 11 a.m.

This year, the rink is 50 feet by 120 feet, up from the 50-by-70-foot rink installed last year for the holiday event.

“We’re most excited about the rink size being a little bit larger than it was last year,” said Kelly Stakelum, the assistant director for aquatics with Dothan Leisure Services. “… We’re hoping that will allow more people to comfortably skate. Most of the time it was good, but on busy nights when it was colder or closer to the holidays, it was little bit tight.”

The ice skating rink, installed by the company Magic Ice, is located in the 200 block of North Foster Street for this year’s season, about a block from where it was located last year in Wadlington Park. The location is between the federal courthouse and the WTVY building, which are between Troy and Adams streets.

“The lot was too small last year,” Stakelum said. “We actually needed a larger rink. We realized that pretty quickly after we had good admission numbers.”

Once it opens, the ice rink’s hours will generally be 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1-9 p.m. on Sundays. However, those hours will be adjusted beginning Dec. 21 with the rink opening at 11 a.m. in the days leading up to Christmas as well as before and after New Year’s Day. The rink will not be open on Christmas Day and will be closed on Mondays to allow for private parties to be scheduled.

Ice & Lights will close on Jan. 16.

“We have a little bit of a longer season than we did last year, and we’re hoping more people will have a chance to skate,” Stakelum said.

There were around 11,000 skaters during last year’s event, she said.

Tickets to skate are $10 per person, which includes skates. For detailed hours as well as a link for private parties, visit iceskatedothan.com. Visitors can also purchase a $50 discount card for eight visits. Visitors receive a bracelet when they purchase their ticket and can come and go throughout the day as long as they have their bracelet on.

There will be special events held during Ice & Lights, which are the same price as regular skate days. There will be DJ Night with glow necklaces and bracelets on Dec. 9; followed by a “Polar Express” movie screening and pajama night on Dec. 13; and an ‘80s theme night on Dec. 15. There will also be an early ball drop on Dec. 31 for smaller children. More information will be posted at iceskatedothan.com.

This year’s rink will feature fun skate aids to help younger children balance. One is in the shape of a reindeer while another looks like a Zamboni machine.

Stakelum said last year’s attendance surpassed the city’s expectations.

“We as a city are really excited that so many people’s first memory of ice skating will be on Foster Street in downtown Dothan,” she said. “… We are just excited to provide something for citizens to do through the holidays, and create these memories that will last a lifetime.”