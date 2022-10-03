 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ice rink installation closes downtown Dothan parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
Ice skating in Dothan (copy)

Troy Vitty skates with his son Jackson, 2, at the Ice and Lights ice skating rink in downtown Dothan on Dec. 22, 2021. The rink's 2022-2023 season will begin Nov. 25.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

A downtown parking lot behind the Federal Court House will be closed starting Tuesday for the installation of this year's Ice and Lights ice rink equipment.

The parking lot, located at 239 N. Foster St. between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will need to be cleared of all vehicles by the end of the day. For safety reasons, installed barricades should not be moved, according to a City of Dothan news release.

The 2022-2023 ice skating season will begin Friday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. Ice skating hours will be Tuesday-Sunday with the rink closed on Mondays. Ice and Lights will remain open until Jan. 16, 2023.

The skate fee will be $10 per person, which includes skates. Private parties, group rates, and a discount card rate will also be available.

For information on the upcoming ice-skating season, visit www.iceskatedothan.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County approves hospital tax

County approves hospital tax

Houston County commissioners granted a request from the Houston County Health Care Authority to increase a special hospital tax to the full 4 …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 3 million children in Sudan are suffering from malnutrition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert