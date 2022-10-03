Ice rink installation closes downtown Dothan parking lot

A downtown parking lot behind the Federal Court House will be closed starting Tuesday for the installation of this year's Ice and Lights ice rink equipment.

The parking lot, located at 239 N. Foster St. between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will need to be cleared of all vehicles by the end of the day. For safety reasons, installed barricades should not be moved, according to a City of Dothan news release.

The 2022-2023 ice skating season will begin Friday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. Ice skating hours will be Tuesday-Sunday with the rink closed on Mondays. Ice and Lights will remain open until Jan. 16, 2023.

The skate fee will be $10 per person, which includes skates. Private parties, group rates, and a discount card rate will also be available.

For information on the upcoming ice-skating season, visit www.iceskatedothan.com.