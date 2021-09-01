Ida evacuees organize supply drive for hurricane victims

A retired Louisiana firefighter, David Lopez has been through a lot of hurricanes and has seen the aftermath.
But the damage caused by Hurricane Ida may be the worst he’s seen for Houma, where Lopez and his family live. So far he’s only seen the damage in TV images and photographs.
“I’ve never seen things like this and we’re over here seeing pictures of it and I can only imagine what it’s going to be like when we get back,” Lopez said.
Friends have told him not to come back – that the reality is far worse than the images he has seen.
But Lopez plans to return to Houma on Friday and hopes to go back with supplies to help others starting the long cleanup and rebuilding effort in an area where there’s currently no clean water and no electricity.
Lopez has organized a supply drive to help Hurricane Ida victims, specifically the families of police and firefighters.
Needed items include water, tarps, nails, gas cans, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, paper towels, garbage bags, bug spray, yard gloves, safety glasses, tire patches, solar lights, batteries, first aid kits, chainsaws, tree-cutting tools, rakes, personal hygiene items and toilet paper. Lopez said if anyone can spare generators, they would also be appreciated.
Thursday, two rented U-Haul trucks will be in the parking lot near The Home Depot, located in the Northside Plaza shopping center behind the La Quinta Inn and Suites. Lopez said he hopes to have the trucks in place no later than 10:30 a.m.
Being a retired firefighter, Lopez reached out to Dothan’s central fire station and was referred to Wiregrass 211, which helped set up a news conference on Wednesday to help get word out. Local firefighters and Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba came out to the news conference.
Lopez said his focus is on the families of police officers and firefighters because such first-responders are typically on the front lines during disasters while others can evacuate.
“They stay behind; they’re in the trenches,” Lopez said. “… I know my brothers and sisters, if they don’t need it, they’re passing it on – they’re giving it to somebody else. But we’re hoping that we get so much of it that we’re just going to be able to share with everybody, as many people as we can.”
One day is a quick turnaround for a supply drive, but Lopez said he knows people will come through to help others in need.
“We know Dothan is going to come through for South Louisiana – we know that,” Lopez said.
Lopez, his wife Michele, and their family are among Ida evacuees who found refuge at Dothan’s La Quinta Inn located on the Ross Clark Circle at Montgomery Highway.
“A lot of people did stay behind,” Michele Lopez said. “They’re saying prepare yourself; the pictures do it no justice.”
Evacuees have gotten to know each other, watching images of the storm on the large flat screen near a lobby dining area. The hotel’s parking lot is filled with vehicles with Louisiana tags.
Lopez and his family left Houma last Friday, stopping in Slidell. When they saw Slidell wasn’t far enough, they kept going east and ended up in Dothan.
They know they have damage to their home in Houma, but they don’t know the extent of the damage. They don’t know if there’s water in their home.
“We know one thing is that we’re alive today and there are people out there that are a lot worse off than we’ll ever be, I’m sure,” David Lopez said.
Ray Wang works for the University of New Orleans where he is the chief information officer, the dean of libraries and a professor of English. He visited Dothan 30 years ago for work and chose to evacuate here after spotting it on a map during a local weather broadcast back home. It was described as a safe spot. The La Quinta Inn even welcomed his dog, a Belgian Malinois.
Wang regularly walks his dog along a levee near his New Orleans home and a large Entergy power tower serves as a landmark for him on these walks. The tower is 100 to 200 yards from his house.
Ida blew his landmark down, dumping its transmission line into the Mississippi River.
Like the Lopez family, Wang knows there is damage to his home. A colleague who checked on Wang’s home reported a hole in the roof.
“It’s very, very devastating,” Wang said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.