Ida evacuees organize supply drive for hurricane victims

Thursday, two rented U-Haul trucks will be in the parking lot near The Home Depot, located in the Northside Plaza shopping center behind the La Quinta Inn and Suites. Lopez said he hopes to have the trucks in place no later than 10:30 a.m.

Being a retired firefighter, Lopez reached out to Dothan’s central fire station and was referred to Wiregrass 211, which helped set up a news conference on Wednesday to help get word out. Local firefighters and Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba came out to the news conference.

Lopez said his focus is on the families of police officers and firefighters because such first-responders are typically on the front lines during disasters while others can evacuate.

“They stay behind; they’re in the trenches,” Lopez said. “… I know my brothers and sisters, if they don’t need it, they’re passing it on – they’re giving it to somebody else. But we’re hoping that we get so much of it that we’re just going to be able to share with everybody, as many people as we can.”

One day is a quick turnaround for a supply drive, but Lopez said he knows people will come through to help others in need.

“We know Dothan is going to come through for South Louisiana – we know that,” Lopez said.