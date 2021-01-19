Impact America announces free virtual and low-contact tax services for people in need

To prepare for the upcoming tax season, Impact America, a Birmingham-based nonprofit, is announcing its 14th annual free tax preparation services for the Wiregrass area. This year services are now available online or at drop-off locations with local partners.

The SaveFirst program aims to help households with income up to $57,000 a year or families that are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit by providing free income tax services that allows them to file online or visit a local drop-off site where they can speak with an IRS-certified volunteer.

SaveFirst Online was launched this year in response to COVID-19. “Now more than ever, when many households across the state have been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, SaveFirst ensures hardworking families have access to free tax preparation and receive the largest tax refund possible,” the organization said in a statement.

Local partners include Wiregrass United Way 2-1-1 and Wallace Community College-Dothan.

For more information about our free online or drop-off tax services, visit impactamerica.com/freetaxprep or call 1-888-99-TAX-AL to schedule an appointment.

