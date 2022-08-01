Impact Project pulls performing arts groups together in Dothan on Saturday

Started last year, the Impact Project was created to bring performing artists together and show the talent that can be found locally.

Christina Hicks, artistic director and CEO of Alabama Dance Works (ADW) in Dothan, still wants to see the event grow into something bigger with groups from outside the area participating.

“My hope for it is to eventually have enough time and space for lots of different groups to perform their own set, basically – almost like a music festival,” Hicks said. “… We’re still growing and trying to find the interest and commitment to doing something like that.”

The Impact Project will be held this Saturday, starting that morning with a series of master classes and wrapping up with a free show at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. No tickets are necessary for the evening show. Donations will be accepted for Alabama Dance Works’ education outreach as well as another local nonprofit.

Three master dance classes will be held at the Dothan Civic Center with a contemporary jazz class led by Troy University dance professor James Boyd at 9 a.m.; a modern technique dance class led by ADW principal dancer Ryan Miller at 10:30 a.m.; and a hip hop class led by ADW principal dancer Ryan Wagstaff at 11:30 a.m. The dance classes are intended for intermediate and advanced dancers.

A musical theater master class will be led by Tori Lee Averett, the chair of theater and dance from Troy University, and will be held at 10 a.m. at the Alabama Dance Works studio, located at 1077 W. Main St. in Dothan (next to Rudd Furniture). The musical theater class is open to anyone who has an interest in theater. While it is a movement-based class, dance experience is not required.

The master classes are $30 each to attend or $15 for anyone participating in a performance at that night’s free show. Register for classes at https://www.aldanceworks.com/the-impact-project.

Hicks said the effort to infuse arts into downtown redevelopment efforts – such as the City Center project’s concept of a Wiregrass Arts and Innovation Center – has helped create a more collaborative arts community in Dothan. The Impact Project, she said, is intended to bring art groups together to build a foundation rather than waiting for the City Center infrastructure projects to be in place, which could take years.

“Dothan is so wonderful and is growing so much, but until we start really putting it out there what we have and the community starts to support the internal Dothan groups instead of just trying to bring people in from outside then we’re really not going to have that thriving arts community,” Hicks said.

During the free show at 7 p.m., there will be a variety of performances by local groups. The Alabama Dance Works professional dance company will perform as will its student ensemble. The Southeast Alabama Community Theatre will perform two pieces from one of its shows. Spark Theater will perform a piece from one of its shows. Troy University Dance will perform with both students and dance professors. Vocé Studio in Troy will sing a number from one of its plays.

There will even be a spoken word performance during the show as well as an instrumentalist.

Hicks said the show should make for a fun night.

“Last year everybody who came was just, I think, blown away at the talent that this area has,” she said.