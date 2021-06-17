Inaugural Juneteenth parade set for Saturday

Juneteenth is about celebrating freedom for all people, according to organizers of Dothan’s inaugural Juneteenth parade.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas – two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states. It’s been celebrated by African Americans since then and mostly overlooked by others.
But Juneteenth is set to become the 12th federal holiday – to be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day – with passage of a bill by Congress signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey authorized Friday, June 18, as a holiday for state employees.
“All state offices will be closed on that date, except those in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel,” Ivey said. “If it is necessary for any employee to work on that day, they should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible.”
The Tri-State Expo, a local event started in 2018 to highlight African American businesses, organized Dothan’s Juneteenth Celebration and Parade set for Saturday. The event will feature a combination of outdoor and indoor activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a stage play at 6 p.m.
Leah McKay, a spokesperson for the Dothan Juneteenth event, said it’s important to remember the different aspects of the country’s history and commemorate a time of liberation and freedom. It’s exciting, she said, to be celebrating this part of history and emphasized that it’s an event for everyone.
“Alabama has many different faces,” McKay said. “It’s not just one particular group, but we’re multicultural and multifaceted, and we have lots to offer as a total people.”
Alabama has three official state holidays related to the Confederacy – Robert E. Lee’s birthday observed on Jan. 18 (the same date Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is observed); Confederate Memorial Day observed on April 26; and Confederate president Jefferson Davis’ birthday observed on June 7.
“We don’t have a holiday – besides Martin Luther King Day – that tells both sides of the story,” McKay said. “Of course we understand the Confederate side, but we also have to draw attention to our truth as a people, which is that we were an enslaved, oppressed people within the nation.”
Alabama formally recognized Juneteenth with legislation in 2012, and earlier this month Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed Juneteenth Day in Alabama to “recognize the painful origins of this significant day and to promote healing and unity.”
Dothan’s Juneteenth parade will start at Porter Square Mall at 10 a.m. and head down West Adams Street toward Oates Street, crossing Oates and proceeding down Adams before turning right onto St. Andrews Street and ending in the parking lot of the Dothan Civic Center.
The parade will end around noon with U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, Alabama Rep. Dexter Grimsley, and Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba scheduled speak in Poplar Head Park.
Other activities will begin around 12:30 p.m. both inside and outside the Dothan Civic Center. In Poplar Head Park, located next to the civic center, storytelling by members of the Global Association of Buffalo Soldiers Recognition and Riding Club will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed with performances by violinist Lori McKay, gospel singer Lashay, indie hip-hop artist Adam Lorenz, and the 225 Uptown Band. An outdoor fashion show on Museum Avenue will begin at 3 p.m. There will also be children’s activities. All outdoor events are free.
Vendors will be set up both outside and inside the civic center.
Activities in the civic center arena, which includes chef demonstrations and food tastings, require a ticket. At 6 p.m. there will be a presentation of the stage play “From His Prison Bed to Yours” on the civic center stage. Tickets for indoor activities, including the play, are $25 each for general admission and balcony seats or $35 for admission and reserved floor seats. Tickets allow attendees to come and go from the Dothan Civic Center during the day’s events.
“Everyone is invited to come celebrate and have a great time with us,” McKay said.
