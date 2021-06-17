Inaugural Juneteenth parade set for Saturday

Leah McKay, a spokesperson for the Dothan Juneteenth event, said it’s important to remember the different aspects of the country’s history and commemorate a time of liberation and freedom. It’s exciting, she said, to be celebrating this part of history and emphasized that it’s an event for everyone.

“Alabama has many different faces,” McKay said. “It’s not just one particular group, but we’re multicultural and multifaceted, and we have lots to offer as a total people.”

Alabama has three official state holidays related to the Confederacy – Robert E. Lee’s birthday observed on Jan. 18 (the same date Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is observed); Confederate Memorial Day observed on April 26; and Confederate president Jefferson Davis’ birthday observed on June 7.

“We don’t have a holiday – besides Martin Luther King Day – that tells both sides of the story,” McKay said. “Of course we understand the Confederate side, but we also have to draw attention to our truth as a people, which is that we were an enslaved, oppressed people within the nation.”

Alabama formally recognized Juneteenth with legislation in 2012, and earlier this month Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed Juneteenth Day in Alabama to “recognize the painful origins of this significant day and to promote healing and unity.”