Inaugural Patriot Day Ceremony held in Daleville Saturday

DALEVILLE—An inaugural 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony was held here Saturday.

Organized by the Southeast Alabama American Veterans Post 7, the Daleville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daleville, the first-time event included the placement of 2,977 flags in Culpepper Park in Daleville in honor of those who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the United States. Volunteers including Scouts, ROTC cadets, and just walk-up volunteers have spent time “placing the flags to honor those who lost their lives on that horrific day,” said AMVETS First Vice Commander Travis Parker.

The veterans and chamber were joined by the local chapters of the Sons and the Daughters of the American Revolution to sponsor the event as a part of the “America 250” Program, a 10-year series of various types of events leading up to the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

“These events were specifically started by first responders to honor other first responders,” Parker said. “The display of 2,977 flags is in honor of those killed on 9/11, including the more than 400 fire and police personnel.”

Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton said, “We appreciate all first responders, especially our own first responders, and we are proud to host this inaugural event that I hope become annual.”

Daleville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Michele Powell echoed that thought.

Elba was also the location of a Patriot Day Ceremony, organized by the AMVET organization, the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution and the Elba Chamber of Commerce later in the afternoon on Saturday.