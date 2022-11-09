Inclement weather affecting Thursday schedule at the National Peanut Festival

Due to expected inclement weather Thursday, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the Senior Citizens Day to the updated hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for seniors (ages 55+). Attendees should monitor weather conditions.
Festival officials continue to work on weather-related logistics for the remainder of the Thursday fairground events to include the Jordan Davis Concert and a press release will be shared Thursday morning.
Check the Peanut Festival Facebook and www.NationalPeanutFestival.com for further details on Thursday morning.