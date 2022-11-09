 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Inclement weather affecting Thursday schedule at the National Peanut Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
2021 National Peanut Festival end report

Parents and their children enjoy a night walking amongst the midway at the National Peanut Festival in 2021.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Due to expected inclement weather Thursday, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the Senior Citizens Day to the updated hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for seniors (ages 55+). Attendees should monitor weather conditions.

Festival officials continue to work on weather-related logistics for the remainder of the Thursday fairground events to include the Jordan Davis Concert and a press release will be shared Thursday morning.

Check the Peanut Festival Facebook and www.NationalPeanutFestival.com for further details on Thursday morning.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert