Initial unemployment claims down

The number of Alabamians filing initial unemployment claims dropped during the week ending Nov. 28, according to figures released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Labor.

Statewide, there were 7,061 initial unemployment claims filed for the week of Nov. 22-28. Of those claims, there were 2,958 initial claims related to COVID-19. There were 11,813 initial claims filed statewide during the previous week. Initial unemployment claims are those first filed following a job loss.

Jefferson County had the most claims with 1,002.

The eight Wiregrass counties in Southeast Alabama had a total of 398 initial unemployment claims for the week of Nov. 28. That’s a drop from 733 initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending Nov. 21.

Based on the most recent figures released, Barbour County had 36 initial claims filed; Coffee County had 35; Covington County had 51; Dale County had 44; Geneva County had 29; Henry County had 26; Houston County had 144; and Pike County had 33.

For most Wiregrass counties, the numbers reflect a decrease in initial unemployment claims filed. In fact, only Covington County had an increase of one claim over the previous week ending Nov. 21.