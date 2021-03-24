Inmate attacked Dothan corrections officer during shower

A Florida man is being held without bond after allegedly attacking a Dothan City Jail corrections officer during a shower.

Antwan Latrell Jackson, 27, of Fort Walton Beach, is being charged with second-degree assault for the March 18 incident, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Jackson was arrested by police officers last week on 17 alias warrants, which are issued when a subject fails to appear in court for a scheduled court date or fails to respond to, or pay, a citation.

“They took him into a shower to change his clothes and put on a prison jumpsuit,” Owens said. “The victim said that Jackson was threatening him with violence. At one point, Jackson punched him in the eye and left side of the head.”

The corrections officer suffered swelling and contusions, which was treated at the jail.

State records show that Jackson is scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday.

