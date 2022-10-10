Input sought on Highway 52 expansion from Hartford to Slocomb

HARTFORD - Plans to widen State Highway 52 from Hartford to Slocomb will be the topic of a public input meeting to be held here Tuesday evening.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will host the informal public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John Hughes Community Center located at 405 S. Third Ave. in Hartford.

This is the latest stretch in the effort to expand the Highway 52 corridor that runs west to east through Southeast Alabama, including Geneva and Houston counties. The highway is four lanes from Malvern to Dothan, and work has begun on relocating utilities to widen the road from Slocomb to Malvern. The highway switches from two lanes to four lanes and back to two lanes in Slocomb, Hartford, and Geneva.

The 7-mile section from Hartford to Slocomb begins at First Avenue in Hartford, where Tate’s grocery store is located. ALDOT plans to repave State Highway 52 for about two miles, which includes a current four-lane section, to Geneva County Road 69, otherwise known as Shiloh Road.

The project calls for right turn lanes to be added between First Avenue and Shiloh Road at 10th Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Clemmons Street, Toro Road, and Slocomb Avenue.

From Shiloh Road, the project moves into widening the highway to five lanes – two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. The widening of this four-mile section of highway, currently two lanes, could have the most impact on people’s homes and private properties with new right of way required on both sides to the existing road.

A bridge over Hurricane Creek east of Hartford will also be widened as needed, according to ALDOT.

The five lanes will continue to North Rex Street in Slocomb where the corridor will transition to the existing four lanes that run through Slocomb. ALDOT plans to also repave the four lanes through Slocomb, tying into the project expanding the highway from Slocomb to Malvern.

Comments on the project will be accepted online until Nov. 4. Online comment forms can be found at www.ALDOTinvolved.com, or email hartfordbypass@dot.state.al.us. Comments can also be given by voicemail by calling 334-807-8793 (three-minute limit) or by mail to: ALDOT – Southeast Region Office, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 210, Building B, Montgomery, Alabama 36117.