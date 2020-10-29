INSIDE THE EAGLE'S FRIDAY PRINT & DIGITAL EDITIONS - PROGRESS 2020

Each year, the Dothan Eagle publishes an annual special section highlighting aspects of Wiregrass life. This year's edition is Progress 2020, and it’s part of Friday's print and digital editions.

One story highlights how some area churches changed to meet the needs of their congregation as COVID-19 challenged all our lives. The photo shown here of Church at the Crossing Pastor John Dowdey during an outdoor service held at The Crossing at Big Creek is part of this story.

There's plenty more in the section showcasing community, health, education, and life in the Wiregrass. The Eagle staff hopes readers enjoy our annual snapshot of the place we call home...and, again, Progress 2020 is part of Friday's print and digital editions.