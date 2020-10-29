 Skip to main content
INSIDE THE EAGLE'S FRIDAY PRINT & DIGITAL EDITIONS - PROGRESS 2020
Thanks to technology, church leaders see ‘silver lining’ in COVID-19 era

Church at the Crossing Pastor John Dowdey is seen during a service held at The Crossing at Big Creek. The church moved to outdoor services during the coronavirus pandemic.

 CHURCH AT THE CROSSING PHOTO, SUBMITTED

Each year, the Dothan Eagle publishes an annual special section highlighting aspects of Wiregrass life. This year's edition is Progress 2020, and it’s part of Friday's print and digital editions.

One story highlights how some area churches changed to meet the needs of their congregation as COVID-19 challenged all our lives. The photo shown here of Church at the Crossing Pastor John Dowdey during an outdoor service held at The Crossing at Big Creek is part of this story.

There's plenty more in the section showcasing community, health, education, and life in the Wiregrass. The Eagle staff hopes readers enjoy our annual snapshot of the place we call home...and, again, Progress 2020 is part of Friday's print and digital editions.

