International Paper gives to Wiregrass Area Food Bank
  • Updated
SUBMITTED

Kim McGowan and Mike Cooley with International Paper presented a grant award of $2,000 to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Food Bank Executive Director David Hanks accepted the check. The grant will provide 17,362 meals to help feed our neighbors in need.

