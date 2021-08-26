International Paper gives to Wiregrass Area Food Bank

Kim McGowan and Mike Cooley with International Paper presented a grant award of $2,000 to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.
Food Bank Executive Director David Hanks accepted the check. The grant will provide 17,362 meals to help feed our neighbors in need.
