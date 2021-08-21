Intersection in Fadette converting from two-way stop to four-way stop

MONTGOMERY — On Thursday, Aug. 26, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be converting the intersection of Alabama Highway 103 and Geneva County Road 49 in Fadette to a four-way stop.
The intersection is currently a two-way stop with County Road 49 stopping, while Alabama Highway 103 remains free flowing.
The conversion to a four-way stop will increase safety and traffic flow at the intersection, according to an ALDOT release.
