Intersection in Fadette converting from two-way stop to four-way stop
Intersection in Fadette converting from two-way stop to four-way stop

MONTGOMERY — On Thursday, Aug. 26, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be converting the intersection of Alabama Highway 103 and Geneva County Road 49 in Fadette to a four-way stop.

The intersection is currently a two-way stop with County Road 49 stopping, while Alabama Highway 103 remains free flowing.

The conversion to a four-way stop will increase safety and traffic flow at the intersection, according to an ALDOT release.

