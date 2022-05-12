Intersection modification on U.S. 431 and Grey Hodges Road begins

An Alabama Department of Transportation project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 and Grey Hodges Road began Thursday.

The project will install a left turn lane on U.S. Highway 431 North onto Grey Hodges Road. There will not be a left turn from the southbound direction and vehicles will be prohibited from crossing U.S. Highway 431 at the Grey Hodges Road intersection.

Motorists should be mindful of workers and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit. Travel delays can be expected during active construction.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving Inc., who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of $380,940.16 and is expected to be completed by August 2022.