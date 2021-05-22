 Skip to main content
Intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle closing at night for resurfacing
  • Updated
Ross Clark Circle triple left turn lanes

The Ross Clark Circle expansion project will include another left turn lane from the Circle to Highway 84 West to relieve congestion at the intersection. 

 Sable Riley

Beginning Sunday evening at 6 p.m., the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 West and Ross Clark Circle will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately one week.

The intersection will be open during daytime hours.

The closure will be in place for resurfacing work as part of Phase II of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project.

Motorists wishing to cross Ross Clark Circle will instead turn right onto Ross Clark Circle and make a U-turn to return to U.S. Highway 84.

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

