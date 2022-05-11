Investigation in death of Dothan pedestrian continues

Dothan police on Wednesday continued to investigate the death of a pedestrian in the 2300 block of South Oates Street Tuesday night.

The victim, who was near the Flying J truck stop, had not been identified by police who were waiting to notify next of kin, according to a police news release. The fatal incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The release stated: “The vehicle was not on scene and is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation by the Dothan Police Crash Team and additional information will be released when available.”