 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Investigation in death of Dothan pedestrian continues

  • Updated
  • 0
dot police lights generic
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

Dothan police on Wednesday continued to investigate the death of a pedestrian in the 2300 block of South Oates Street Tuesday night.

The victim, who was near the Flying J truck stop, had not been identified by police who were waiting to notify next of kin, according to a police news release. The fatal incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The release stated: “The vehicle was not on scene and is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation by the Dothan Police Crash Team and additional information will be released when available.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A 1,000-pound great white shark makes its way near the Jersey Shore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert