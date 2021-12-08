Investigators charge 19-year-old with murder of Sincere Tyson

A suspect has been charged in the October murder of a Dothan man.
Dothan investigators charged 19-year-old Solomon Terrell Cooper, of Climax, Georgia, with capital murder in connection with a slaying that took place during an alleged burglary the night of Oct. 9.
That evening, the victim’s roommate found 20-year-old Sincere Tyson suffering from a gunshot wound while in his bed at Abby Oaks Apartments. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.
“Investigators have been working tirelessly on this case since the date it occurred,” the Dothan Police Department said in a press release. “On Dec. 8, investigators finally have enough evidence to announce charges on one individual involved in the crime.”
Early in the investigation, Cooper was identified as a person of interest. After many search warrants and subpoenas were issued for various items, investigators found enough evidence that implicates Cooper in the murder.
Warrants were obtained for Cooper’s arrest, though he is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in Georgia. Once those charges are addressed in Georgia, he will be extradited to Dothan, where he will be held without bond until he faces his capital murder charge in court.