Investigators charge 19-year-old with murder of Sincere Tyson

A suspect has been charged in the October murder of a Dothan man.

Dothan investigators charged 19-year-old Solomon Terrell Cooper, of Climax, Georgia, with capital murder in connection with a slaying that took place during an alleged burglary the night of Oct. 9.

That evening, the victim’s roommate found 20-year-old Sincere Tyson suffering from a gunshot wound while in his bed at Abby Oaks Apartments. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly on this case since the date it occurred,” the Dothan Police Department said in a press release. “On Dec. 8, investigators finally have enough evidence to announce charges on one individual involved in the crime.”

Early in the investigation, Cooper was identified as a person of interest. After many search warrants and subpoenas were issued for various items, investigators found enough evidence that implicates Cooper in the murder.