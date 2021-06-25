 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iris and Buddy Keen installed as State American Legion officers
0 Comments

Iris and Buddy Keen installed as State American Legion officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iris and Buddy Keen installed as State American Legion officers
SUBMITTED

Iris Keen of Enterprise was installed this past Sunday, June 20, as the new State President for the American Legion Auxiliary in Montgomery.

Buddy Keen was installed as the new First Vice Commander for the State American Legion.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peruvians reenact ancient Incan solstice ceremony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert