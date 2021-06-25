Iris and Buddy Keen installed as State American Legion officers

Iris Keen of Enterprise was installed this past Sunday, June 20, as the new State President for the American Legion Auxiliary in Montgomery.
Buddy Keen was installed as the new First Vice Commander for the State American Legion.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today