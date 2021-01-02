It takes a village

For a local family in Dothan this mess of a year, which resembled that of a low-budget apocalyptic movie, could only be redeemed by one thing — a little Chihuahua named Luca.

Luca’s story begins in January of 2019 when he was abandoned by his previous family on the Northwest side of Dothan. There he began his journey to the Woodlands subdivision where he has since become somewhat of a local celebrity. It didn’t take long for the residents of the neighborhood to notice Luca’s plight and start a group effort to help him. Luca, however, had other plans. It seemed he was determined to figure things out on his own.

Elaine Richardson, a member of the Woodlands community, said that Luca was much more clever than they gave him credit for and could outsmart any trap they put in his path to try and catch him.

“I watched Luca eat the food leading up to the trap, hesitate at the entrance and then try to dig a hole underneath to get to the rest of the food inside,” said Shelly Brady, director of Going Mutts Rescue, who also lives in the Woodlands.