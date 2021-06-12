'It's a system that's doing good things:' New Ozark City Superintendent puts community first

“So many of my teachers and administrators were role models to me,” Girtman said. “Several of those people I continue to talk to today, and they continue to have an influence on my life when I make educational, career, and even life decisions.”

The decision to leave the Eufaula school system for the Ozark position wasn’t one he took lightly.

Growing up in the Wiregrass, Girtman was familiar with Ozark, so along with his own research and hearing good things from a co-worker who had worked in the Ozark school system, Girtman said he was excited to get to know the board members and employees.

“After meeting and talking with the board individually and collectively, they all seemed to be on the same page and have the same goals for the community in Ozark,” Girtman said. “It’s rare to have that type of board, and a board that supports you as much as the Ozark board has been behind me.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the excitement and encouragement, not just from the board, but from the community. I feel like it’s a school system that’s doing really, really good things, and I want to be a part of helping that system grow and become even better.”

Girtman said his first plans as superintendent include tackling COVID recovery and increasing school enrollment.