'It's a system that's doing good things:' New Ozark City Superintendent puts community first

OZARK — Reeivice Girtman is finding a fresh start as the new superintendent of Ozark City Schools after working in Eufaula for nearly two decades.
Previously, Girtman taught elementary and middle school in Eufaula before becoming vice-principal for the high school, where he helped reconfigure and combine three schools and received some of the highest achievement scores in district history. He also became an influential partner to the Liberty Learning Foundation during his time as principal.
After that, Girtman became the curriculum director in Phenix City, during which the school system was named most improved in the state. He eventually made his way back to being principal at Eufaula High School.
“Coming back as principal during COVID was quite challenging,” Girtman said. “I feel like our system really banded together. Although there was learning loss from the pandemic, we made the best of it and really learned a lot from each other and the community during that time.”
Girtman said he has tried to focus more on what he feels was gained during the pandemic which was a greater sense of community and a greater sense of appreciation for teachers and educators.
According to Girtman, a Dothan native, his passion for working in education came from the teachers and educators he met along the way while growing up in Dothan. Girtman graduated from Northview High School in 1992, and he said he formed strong relationships with his teachers, including many that are still active today.
“So many of my teachers and administrators were role models to me,” Girtman said. “Several of those people I continue to talk to today, and they continue to have an influence on my life when I make educational, career, and even life decisions.”
The decision to leave the Eufaula school system for the Ozark position wasn’t one he took lightly.
Growing up in the Wiregrass, Girtman was familiar with Ozark, so along with his own research and hearing good things from a co-worker who had worked in the Ozark school system, Girtman said he was excited to get to know the board members and employees.
“After meeting and talking with the board individually and collectively, they all seemed to be on the same page and have the same goals for the community in Ozark,” Girtman said. “It’s rare to have that type of board, and a board that supports you as much as the Ozark board has been behind me.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the excitement and encouragement, not just from the board, but from the community. I feel like it’s a school system that’s doing really, really good things, and I want to be a part of helping that system grow and become even better.”
Girtman said his first plans as superintendent include tackling COVID recovery and increasing school enrollment.
“I want to use our resources to best equip our students for the future and help them get back some of the learning that was lost during the pandemic,” Girtman said. “I’m also hoping to help expand enrollment for Ozark, and explore what ways we can encourage increased enrollment.
“I’ll be focusing on professional development for teachers, too. Professional development is the key to recruiting and retaining our staff. Teachers want to work in an environment where they can continue to grow and learn as well.”
Girtman said since he is still in the beginning stages of his new job, he is eager to connect with his staff and the Ozark community. He said he wants to learn from those individuals about the current processes already in place to create a smooth transition for everyone involved.
“In any new role there is a learning curve,” Girtman said. “That’s my biggest short-term goal — getting to know the people and process so I can help provide the best possible education for our students.
“Education is the learning business and we are all lifelong learners — I’m committed to that. I don’t know and don’t have all the answers, but I do believe that if we can get the right people in the room and we can have conversations about issues we face, then we can come up with the greatest possible solution.”
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.