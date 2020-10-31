It's almost time for Wiregrass voters to head to the polls. Here's what's on the ballot.

A forecast of clear skies and cool fall temperatures are expected to make Tuesday a perfect day for voters to get out and head to the polls to cast their votes for president and a number of significant political races of local importance.
The Houston County Circuit Clerk’s Office is expecting a significantly high turnout this year, based on the number of absentee ballots that have already been processed – 6,578 as of close of business on Friday.
“Every election is important to it’s exciting to see such interest in this election,” Carla Woodall, absentee election manager said.
Wiregrass residents will get to pick their choice for who they would like to see in the White House for the next four years. Republican nominee President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, and the independent pick, Jo Jorgenson, will be on the ballot in all 50 states.
While the presidential election has the most far-reaching and significant impact for voters, there are also several contested state and local races as well.
Republican Barry Moore and political newcomer Phyllis Harvey-Hall, a Democrat, are vying for the Alabama's Second District U.S. House of Representatives seat. The two have brought distinct styles and messages to their campaigns.
Moore, an Enterprise small business owner who has aligned his campaign with Trump’s political agenda, soundly defeated local business Jeff Coleman in the July primary runoffs and is hoping to carry that momentum to the finish line in the majority-red southeastern counties.
“We feel good about our chances. We’re in a good, solid district… to me, it’s like playing football -- you want to play like you’re behind and never let up,” Moore said, noting that he is working through the weekend to continue to get his message out to voters.
Moore said his grassroots campaign team has been engaging with the district’s voters and believes he can embody what they want to see in a statesman.
“Talking with people, I’ve had a lot of people tell me they want to have someone to support the president,” Moore said. “He’s had to battle the media, Democrats, and even politicians in his own party. People want to see someone of courage and conviction to stand by him. I hope that’s what they see in us.”
Although Trump didn’t give a District 2 endorsement during the primaries, he endorsed Moore after the the runoff election calling him an early supporter of the “Make America Great Again” agenda.
Moore said he will fight for Alabama farmers, military families, and gun owners, and fight back on issues like illegal immigration and abortion.
On the other side of aisle, Montgomery education advocate Harvey-Hall knows she’s the underdog in the race, but said she feels hopeful that people will elect a representative based on issues and concerns rather than party affiliation.
“As always, we are people-focused, not party-focused. At this time in our history, I think it’s more important than ever that we focus on unity, not division,” Harvey-Hall said. “We’re using every avenue that we can to speak to the people to be a voice to bring our state forward and bring a more diversified voice to our state.”
Similar to her opponent, she is staying busy visiting voters to get her message out and was on her way to Luverne during her interview with the Dothan Eagle on Friday to mix and mingle with potential voters. Throughout her campaign, she has emphasized the need to improve Alabama’s low-ranked educational system and access to high-speed internet in rural areas.
Also on the ballot are candidates for Alabama’s U.S. Senate race -- incumbent Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee, and former football coach Tommy Tuberville, the Republican candidate.
Jones claimed victory in a 2017 special election against Roy Moore, who was politically wounded by a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. This time around, he’s in a tight race and is fighting to keep his hotly-contested seat from his Trump-endorsed opponent in a solidly pro-Trump state.
“Don't listen to the lies. ... I don't want to defund the police. I'm not taking anybody's guns away. I'm not for federally funded abortions," Jones said in his closing message at a recent rally. “Look at the record. I’ve got a record passing bipartisan legislation, working with Republicans, working with Democrats. I’ve got a record for doing things for teachers, for farmers, for our military, for Alabama.”
Positioning himself as a political outsider in contrast, Tuberville's message has been heavy on support for Trump.
In a recent ad, Tuberville said, “I’m going to stand with President Trump to finish the border wall, cut your taxes, and protect life.
“Between Doug Jones and me, voters have the choice between a devoted liberal who embraces the D.C. swamp or a committed conservative outsider who wants to fundamentally change the way Washington operates,” Tuberville said in a statement to the Associated Press.
The outcome of this year's race could have a big effect on the Senate, currently a 53-47 Republican majority. While Tuberville entered the race as a strong favorite, Jones holds a 4-to-1 spending advantage and both campaigns sent out fundraising emails contending the race is tightening.
In addition to congressional races, there are also several local county races that will be on the ballot.
In Henry County, several candidates with extensive education experience are vying for the Henry County Schools’ superintendent position, a role currently occupied by Chris Padget, who is not seeking re-election.
Running as the independent candidate, Dr. Dennis Brand has 30 years’ experience at Henry County Schools, where he has worked his way up from a teacher to his current position as the career technical director. Republican candidate Lori Parker Beasley, likewise, has served in various roles with Henry County Schools over the last 17 years and is presently the director of federal programs and special education coordinator.
Democratic candidate Darius McKay, on the other hand, is currently a Dothan City Schools central office employee after moving from his position as Dothan Preparatory Academy principal shortly after announcing his bid for superintendent.
Also in Henry County, incumbent Gregory Reynolds is pitted against Tommy Jones for District 5 county commission seat. In Geneva County, Wade Fulford is facing Josh Hall for the District 4 county commission seat, currently held by Sammy Hammer.
There are also several constitutional amendments with local impact that will appear at the end of ballots.
In Houston County, voters will be asked if they support an amendment that will add $5 to vehicle registration renewals to benefit emergency services providers. The ballot item is the last entry on the Houston County ballot and is worded vaguely. It simply asks: “Do you favor the adoption of Act 2020-191 of the 2020 Session of the Alabama Legislature?” without further explanation.
Also, Houston County voters will be asked if they support an amendment that will require future Houston County probate judges to be state-licensed attorneys. Currently Alabama does not require probate judges to have a law license, but some counties have proposed and passed local statutes with the additional requirement.
In Geneva County, voters will be asked if they want the Geneva County Commission to levy and increase the present special county tax to four mills per dollar of all taxable property starting on Oct. 21, 2021 for the sole purpose of operating and maintaining Wiregrass Medical Center, a public hospital facility.
Polls in Alabama will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Houston County Probate Judge’s office has taken several precautions to help dissipate fears of COVID-19 spread inside polling places. There will be sanitizing supplies, stylus pens, wipes, disinfectant, and social distancing enforced in each setting.
Woodall suggested residents be familiar with the sample ballots to get through the voting process quicker and avoid long lines at polling places. She also encouraged residents to verify their driver’s license or photo identification is up-to-date. Expired driver’s licenses are still valid after 60 days, she said.
Because of the large expected turnout, counting votes may take a little longer than usual, depending on the lines near closing time, Woodall said. Anyone still in the line at 7 p.m. may stay in line until they cast their vote.
