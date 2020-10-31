It's almost time for Wiregrass voters to head to the polls. Here's what's on the ballot.

“As always, we are people-focused, not party-focused. At this time in our history, I think it’s more important than ever that we focus on unity, not division,” Harvey-Hall said. “We’re using every avenue that we can to speak to the people to be a voice to bring our state forward and bring a more diversified voice to our state.”

Similar to her opponent, she is staying busy visiting voters to get her message out and was on her way to Luverne during her interview with the Dothan Eagle on Friday to mix and mingle with potential voters. Throughout her campaign, she has emphasized the need to improve Alabama’s low-ranked educational system and access to high-speed internet in rural areas.

Also on the ballot are candidates for Alabama’s U.S. Senate race -- incumbent Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee, and former football coach Tommy Tuberville, the Republican candidate.

Jones claimed victory in a 2017 special election against Roy Moore, who was politically wounded by a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. This time around, he’s in a tight race and is fighting to keep his hotly-contested seat from his Trump-endorsed opponent in a solidly pro-Trump state.

