It's finally here. Southeast Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

Southeast Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers Tuesday morning.
SE Health was among the first hospitals in Alabama to receive the vaccine on Monday because of its ability to store it as sub-freezing temperatures in its ultra-cold freezer.
The hospital received 1,950 vaccines out of 40,950 doses that began arriving in the state.
“We have finalized plans to vaccinate not only hospital frontline staff who are at the highest risk of exposure, but also to other exposure-risk frontline workers in the community,” Vice President of Southeast Alabama Medical Group Taylor Williams said Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at Southeast Health. “While we realize the initial doses of the vaccine will not be enough to cover all frontline health care workers, we will continue to work with the Alabama Department of Public Health to further coordinate vaccine vaccinating healthcare workers as more doses become available.”
Out of the initial doses, 50% will go directly to Southeast Health, 15% will be allocated to Emergency Management Services, 15% will go to outside physicians and 20% will be allotted to other hospitals in the area in accordance with ADPH directive, according to Williams.
The organization or parent organization is responsible for prioritizing who receives the initial doses.
Williams said over 35% of surveyed staff at Southeast are interested in receiving the vaccine. At this time, he said workers will not be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine even after it becomes more widely available.
Support Local Journalism
“Our goal is to ensure that our frontline health care workers who are at the highest risk for exposure can be effectively and efficiently vaccinate as soon as possible to protect not only those employees, but also their patients,” Williams said.
Though the vaccine must be stored in an ultra-cold environment, Williams said there is a thawing process so that the vaccine will be room temperature before being administered. Because of the storing process, Williams noted there is a “very short timeframe” between the time it is thawed to the time it must be administered and that healthcare workers will abide by strict handling administrative guidelines.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must be given three weeks after the initial dose, unlike the Moderna vaccine, which requires a four-week waiting period. At the time of the first administered dose, the patient’s second dose will be scheduled.
Southeast Health has not been given information about a second shipment of Pfizer vaccines at this time and Moderna's vaccine is still in the process of being authorized for emergency use.
Vaccinations will begin Tuesday morning on the second floor of Southeast’s doctor’s building.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pfizer made available the emergency use authorization, which includes the vaccination information sheet to inform people of potential side effects that have appeared in clinical trials. Williams said that none of the side effects are dissimilar from those of most vaccines.
“I believe it’s a huge advancement in the medical community, period,” Williams said. “It’s been a lot of planning, a lot of last-minute details to react to, but I have faith in this community and this organization.”
Southeast Health’s administration is required to track and report the efficacy and possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine to the CDC and the state’s immunization record.
This initial allocation of vaccines was received at three sites on Monday and 12 more sites will receive them tomorrow. The 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals were chosen because of their capacity for ultra-cold storage of the Pfizer product, according to an ADPH press release. The ADPH is not providing names of receiving entities due to security and logistical concerns but expects to provide this information Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.