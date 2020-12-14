It's finally here. Southeast Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

Williams said over 35% of surveyed staff at Southeast are interested in receiving the vaccine. At this time, he said workers will not be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine even after it becomes more widely available.

“Our goal is to ensure that our frontline health care workers who are at the highest risk for exposure can be effectively and efficiently vaccinate as soon as possible to protect not only those employees, but also their patients,” Williams said.

Though the vaccine must be stored in an ultra-cold environment, Williams said there is a thawing process so that the vaccine will be room temperature before being administered. Because of the storing process, Williams noted there is a “very short timeframe” between the time it is thawed to the time it must be administered and that healthcare workers will abide by strict handling administrative guidelines.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must be given three weeks after the initial dose, unlike the Moderna vaccine, which requires a four-week waiting period. At the time of the first administered dose, the patient’s second dose will be scheduled.

Southeast Health has not been given information about a second shipment of Pfizer vaccines at this time and Moderna's vaccine is still in the process of being authorized for emergency use.