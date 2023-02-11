Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The application period continues through April 30.

“We need our veterans in Alabama’s workforce, and as governor, I’ve made it a priority to connect their diverse talents with meaningful opportunities,” Ivey said. “These extraordinary men and women deserve our very best, and I am proud of Alabama’s world-class employers for helping our veterans provide for themselves and their families after service.”

Washington said, “This is an extremely successful program, and I’m proud that so many of Alabama’s employers are making the commitment to hire veterans. Veterans are multi-skilled and dedicated workers and bring so much to the table. They are extremely valuable employees.”

ADOL’s Jobs for Veterans State Grant staff members play a vital role working with employers to raise awareness for this program and assist them in qualifying for the medallion, according to a press release.

These awards are the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. In 2022, 34 Alabama companies received the Hire Vets Medallion Award. Since the program’s inception, 104 Alabama businesses have received this honor, and more than 1,600 businesses nationally.

The Hire Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

To learn more, create an account, or update an existing account for the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, go to HireVets.gov or visit one of the 55 Alabama Career Centers in the state for assistance.