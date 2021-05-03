Ivey: COVID-19 public health order and state of emergency to end

“I am excited about the progress that has been made,” Harris said.

Alabama ranks No. 49 nationally in its vaccination rate, better only than neighboring Mississippi, and health officials say demand is declining in places. With vaccination rates lagging particularly in areas dominated by conservative white people, health officials have said it is unclear how many more people might be willing to get a shot.

Dr. Ellen Eaton, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said physicians are seeing more and more COVID-19 who are young and not vaccinated. With only 22% of the state's residents fully vaccinated, leaders should aim for more widespread protection before any return to business as usual, she said.

“If we can’t reach this goal, we will continue to see clusters and outbreaks in unvaccinated workers, we will continue to see essential workers and students out sick/in quarantine, and we will continue to see kids missing out on learning in the classroom. And these are all avoidable through widespread vaccination,” Eaton said in an email to the Associated Press.

As of April 5, all Alabamians ages 16 and older have been eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ivey continues to encourage Alabamians to get vaccinated.

“Look, I have been vaccinated,” Ivey said. “I believe in the science, believe that it works and have confidence in it. So, like I said, I have been fully vaccinated, and I will live like I have been fully vaccinated. Similar to when we ended the mask requirement, this final extension gives all Alabama health care providers, businesses and individuals adequate time to make preparations.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.