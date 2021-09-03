Ivey dedicates $12.3 million to address nursing shortage

Alabama’s hospitals will get some staffing relief after Gov. Kay Ivey reallocated $12.3 million of CARES Act funding to recruit out-of-state travel nurses to help with the state’s nursing shortage.
“I’m pleased to see more folks getting vaccinated, but we are still in the thick of COVID-19 and our hospitals are overwhelmed,” Ivey said in a Friday news release. “… Until our vaccination rates rise and our COVID-19 hospitalization rates fall, we will need the extra support these nurses provide.”
Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to respond to and mitigate COVID-19.
Both Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital in Dothan have seen high numbers of COVID-19 patients during the current surge caused by the highly-contagious delta variant. Southeast Health hit a new high on Aug. 30 with 128 COVID patients. On Friday, the hospital had 106 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Southeast Health is one of several Alabama hospitals that have received help from outside teams of healthcare professionals. A 20-person Air Force medical team of physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists arrived this week to help in the hospital’s emergency department, surgical floor, and critical care unit.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will work with the Alabama Hospital Association to recruit travel nurses. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has identified the nursing shortage as Alabama’s most urgent need, according to the news release.
“This funding comes at a crucial time and will make a tremendous difference in increasing the nursing workforce in our state,” Harris said.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have hovered above 2,800 for some time. Friday, there were 2,629 people hospitalized, according to the ADPH data and surveillance dashboard.
A statement from Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson and the group’s Deputy Director Danne Howard thanked the governor and other state leaders for reallocating the funding to bring additional skilled staff into the state’s hospitals.
“Alabama’s hospitals were already facing a nursing shortage prior to the pandemic, and after 18 months of grueling hours and emotionally draining work, the shortage has only worsened,” the statement read. “The dedicated staff who continue to care for Alabamians with COVID-19 and those in need of other hospital services are simply overwhelmed and exhausted, and it’s time to send in some reinforcement.”
Alabama has more ICU patients than ICU beds available – a negative 120 at last count – and that shortage is a result of not having enough staff to man ICU beds, according to the hospital association.
In Alabama, there have been 12,394 people who have died since the pandemic began in 2020. The state has reported 714,860 cases of COVID-19 since last year and nearly every county remains at high risk for transmission.
There are nearly 1.8 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated – an increase that reflects the uptick in vaccinations since the surge in cases began in July. While the daily number of vaccinations fluctuates, there have been anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 vaccine doses administered each day since early August. There are 2.3 million people in Alabama who have received one or more doses of vaccine.
In Houston County, there are now 35,777 people who are fully vaccinated – 33.79% of the population eligible to be vaccinated. There are 42.75% who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Henry County has 34.12% of eligible people fully vaccinated and 44.48% who have had at least one dose. Barbour County has 32.69% of its eligible population fully vaccinated and 43.41% with at least one dose.
Coffee County’s rate of fully-vaccinated people is up to 28.75% with 36.78% having received at least one dose. Dale County has 27.35% fully vaccinated with 34.89% having received at least one dose. Geneva County has 28.11% of people fully vaccinated and 36.19% with at least one dose.
Pike County has 29.78% fully vaccinated and 38.66% who have received at least one dose. And Covington County has 28.83% fully vaccinated and 39.19% who have received at least one dose.
