Ivey dedicates $12.3 million to address nursing shortage

There are nearly 1.8 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated – an increase that reflects the uptick in vaccinations since the surge in cases began in July. While the daily number of vaccinations fluctuates, there have been anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 vaccine doses administered each day since early August. There are 2.3 million people in Alabama who have received one or more doses of vaccine.

In Houston County, there are now 35,777 people who are fully vaccinated – 33.79% of the population eligible to be vaccinated. There are 42.75% who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Henry County has 34.12% of eligible people fully vaccinated and 44.48% who have had at least one dose. Barbour County has 32.69% of its eligible population fully vaccinated and 43.41% with at least one dose.

Coffee County’s rate of fully-vaccinated people is up to 28.75% with 36.78% having received at least one dose. Dale County has 27.35% fully vaccinated with 34.89% having received at least one dose. Geneva County has 28.11% of people fully vaccinated and 36.19% with at least one dose.

Pike County has 29.78% fully vaccinated and 38.66% who have received at least one dose. And Covington County has 28.83% fully vaccinated and 39.19% who have received at least one dose.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

