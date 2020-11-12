Ivey: Golden Boy Foods expanding, adding 67 jobs in Troy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jacobs said the City of Troy and the Industrial Development Board helped facilitate the project, which will expand the plant’s production by 150 percent and improve working conditions for employees with an air-conditioned workspace.

“We believe this will allow even greater productivity. The work ethic we have found is second to none, again leading to our decision to expand in Troy,” Jacobs said. “We are proud to call ourselves Trojans and will continue to look at opportunities to further our investment in Troy. We will be one of the largest nut butter plants in the U.S. and firmly believe that this growth will continue into the future.”

With construction on the new building in Troy beginning in the fall, Golden Boy expects to start expanding its operations into the facility by late spring 2021.

“The expansion of Golden Boy Foods will allow Troy to become home to one of the largest private label nut butter facilities in North America,” Mayor Jason Reeves said. “We look forward to continuing a prosperous long-standing relationship that benefits both Golden Boy and the community.

“The addition to Troy’s diversified manufacturing and industrial base, of which Golden Boy is a great asset, will continue to impact our local economy for years to come,” he said.