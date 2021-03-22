Ivey: Masks a 'successful' tool in COVID-19 fight

Just because Alabama’s mask mandate is set to expire in a few weeks doesn’t mean people should stop wearing masks, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Rather, the governor said, masks have proven to be key tool in keeping people safe.

In a Monday news release, Ivey’s office provided mask signage that businesses can use once the statewide mandate expires.

The signs are printed in bright colors and available in different options depending on the message a business owner prefers: “Mask Preferred”; “Mask Required for Service”; “Please Wear a Mask – This Business Requires Masks”; and “Thank You for Wearing a Mask.”

“After April 9, masks will no longer be a mandate, but they remain one of the most successful tools we have to keep folks safe from COVID-19,” Ivey said in the release. “I hope these are helpful to businesses around the state as they set their own protocols to operate safely. Masks are soon to be a memory but until then, lets wear them out!”

The state has been under a mask mandate since July 2020. Earlier this month, Ivey renewed Alabama’s mandate until after Easter, bucking the trend of other Southern governors to do away with mask requirements. Ivey made it clear during the announcement, however, that the mandate would not be renewed.