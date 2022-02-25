 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Anderson speaks to John Coffee DAR Chapter
0 Comments

Jack Anderson speaks to John Coffee DAR Chapter

  • Updated
  • 0
Jack Anderson speaks to John Coffee DAR Chapter
Photo taken by Amanda Skinner

Dr. P.J. "Jack" Anderson, right, (Col. Retired USAR Medical Corps) recently spoke to the John Coffee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on "The Revolutionary War in What is Now the State of Alabama."

Anderson's in-depth and very informative talk covered actions leading up to the two significant Alabama battles of the American Revolution.

The Battle of Fort Charlotte took place in the heart of what is now downtown Mobile and opened the door for the most significant British defeat on the Gulf Coast. The engagement was an important part of General Bernardo de Galvez' Gulf Coast Campaign. The second battle of Mobile, also known as the Battle at the Village, was a British attempt to recapture the town of Mobile.

Shown with Anderson is the John Coffee DAR Regent, Jacque Hawkins. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact the John Coffee Registrar, Cathy Tallino at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State of the Union: Immigration

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert