Jack Anderson speaks to John Coffee DAR Chapter

Dr. P.J. "Jack" Anderson, right, (Col. Retired USAR Medical Corps) recently spoke to the John Coffee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on "The Revolutionary War in What is Now the State of Alabama."

Anderson's in-depth and very informative talk covered actions leading up to the two significant Alabama battles of the American Revolution.

The Battle of Fort Charlotte took place in the heart of what is now downtown Mobile and opened the door for the most significant British defeat on the Gulf Coast. The engagement was an important part of General Bernardo de Galvez' Gulf Coast Campaign. The second battle of Mobile, also known as the Battle at the Village, was a British attempt to recapture the town of Mobile.

Shown with Anderson is the John Coffee DAR Regent, Jacque Hawkins. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact the John Coffee Registrar, Cathy Tallino at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.