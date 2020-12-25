Jackson County 2020 Farm City Award recipients

Jeff Snell, Past President of the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association, made the presentation of the Cattlemen of the Year Award on behalf of the Cattlemen’s Association and the Chamber of Commerce. During the presentation Snell said, “Each year the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association recognizes one deserving member with their most prestigious honor, recognizing them as Cattleman of the Year. In 2020 the recipient was Martin Basford. Martin has been chosen for this award for his outstanding service to our organization and to the 4-H and FFA youth involved in our county through the county steer show. Martin has taken a leadership role in our organization and we're proud to say he is our incoming president this year. I would like to congratulate Martin for his honor.”

After receiving the plaque Martin Basford replied, “I truly appreciate and consider it an honor to be presented this award, both by the Cattlemen's Association and the Chamber of Commerce. I became involved with the Jackson County Cattlemen's Association several years ago when I realized the amount involvement they had in investing in our youth. I have children interested in the cattle business and the cattle industry. So after we became involved in the shows and got to see how much the Cattlemen's Association did to make those things possible for our youth, that is when I decided to become a member, and quickly became very involved in promoting the cattle industry and getting youth involved learning about the cattle industry. Eventually I became the chair of the steer show through the Cattlemen's Association. We know that if we don't raise our youth to have interest in the cattle industry, we're not going to have much of an industry left. I believe in educating our children and providing opportunities for those who are interested to get involved in this industry.”