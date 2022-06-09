 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville State University announces Spring 2022 graduates

JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY

JACKSONVILLE – More than 800 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Spring 2022 commencement on May 6, including:

Elizabeth S. Beitz of Dothan, Emily A. Bell of Hartford, Wendy L. Blankenship of Dothan, Ethan P. Grabowski of Ozark, Justin E. Hadden of Enterprise, Jeremiah J. Harris of Shorterville, Nataleigh F. Jones of Slocomb, Valarie A. O'Bannon of Dothan, and Taitlin T. Robinson of Eufaula.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level.

To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.

