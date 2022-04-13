Jacob Sizemore awarded Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarship

MONTGOMERY — Jacob Sizemore was awarded the Foundation Scholarship at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Banquet held Friday, April 1, in Wetumpka. Sizemore is the son of Dewayne and Beth Sizemore of Dothan.

Sizemore, a graduate of Rehobeth High School, is pursuing his degree in Biological and Agricultural Technology Management at Auburn University. He was one of 60 scholarship recipients awarded over $80,000 in scholarship by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation (ACF).

The ACF serves to engage in educational and scientific activities to improve the beef cattle industry in Alabama and educate youth on the importance of beef cattle in Alabama. It provides the opportunity to make tax deductible donations for the educational work of the foundation and is largely funded by the sale of the “Cowboy Tag” vanity license plate.

Throughout the year, the ACF supports numerous organizations and events which help to educate and train future generations of the livestock industry. The ACF has awarded scholarship money each year to Alabama youth with over a quarter of a million dollars being awarded to date.