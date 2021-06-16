Jacqulyn Ketchum named new director at Troy's Coleman Center on Dothan campus

Longtime Dothan educator Jacqulyn Ketchum has been named director of Troy University’s Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment.

“Jacqulyn Ketchum brings with her a treasure-trove of experience in early childhood education, and we are excited about the directions in which the Coleman Center will move under her leadership,” said Dr. Kerry Palmer, dean of the Troy's College of Education. “Ultimately, the families and children of the Wiregrass will benefit from her leadership.”

Ketchum joins the university from the Dothan City Schools, where she has served as an early childhood teacher, reading coach and instructional coach since 2002. Previously, she was the director of Kelly Kare Learning Center in Troy. She has also taught elementary school in Montgomery, Mobile and Union Springs.

“Jacqulyn Ketchum is an outstanding early childhood educator and well known in Dothan for providing excellence in the classroom and in her profession,” said Dr. Don Jeffrey, Dothan campus vice chancellor. “The children of the Wiregrass will be well-served by her leadership of the Coleman Center.”