January Good Citizens named at Highlands Elementary School

The monthly Good Citizens at Highlands Elementary School in Dothan are respectful to their teachers and peers each day and show responsibility in their classrooms.
The Good Citizens for January include (student’s name followed by teacher’s name):
Rayelyn Sturdivant, Mrs. Merritt
Malone King, Mrs. Golson
Jeremiah Bradley, Mrs. Blocker
Gavin Hudspeth, Mrs. Kelley
Cooper Hardy, Mrs. Hogan
Stella Jones, Mrs. Green
Sophie Pemberton, Mrs. Carter
Grayson Grantham, Mrs. Oliver
Emilee Smith, Mrs. Reed
Jennifer Cazares, Ms. Hays
Gunner Grantham, Mrs. Brannon
Annistyn Reeves, Mrs. Martin
Bradley Graham, Mrs. Price
Beckett Rutland, Mrs. Williams
Lilly Donop, Mrs. Kilgore
Abbey Retherford, Mrs. Street
Brycen Robinson, Mrs. Spitler
Paisley Todd, Mrs. Pouncey
Drew Matzek, Mrs. Elizondo
Gannon Golson, Mrs. Sellers
Carter Kenyon, Mrs. Norwalk
Adam Gay, Mrs. McCart
Kinsley Ward, Mrs. Hurst
Tyler Evenhuis, Mrs. Jones
Lawson Davis, Mrs. Woodham
Kason Cochrane, Mrs. Van Slyke
