Jeff Coleman loses court battle to appear on 2022 GOP primary ballot; Barry Moore to run unopposed

A three-judge federal panel on Friday ruled against Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman in his plea to appear on the upcoming Republican primary election ballot to seek Alabama’s second congressional seat, according to a Yellowhammer News story.

The case featured the question as to whether Coleman would be allowed to appear on the ballot given that the Alabama Republican Party’s Jan. 28 qualifying deadline had already passed.

In Friday’s ruling, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama found that Coleman could not establish that he suffered injury in the matter.

Coleman attempted to launch a last-second bid after a federal panel on Jan. 25 ruled that Alabama’s redistricted congressional map had to be redrawn. The ruling also ordered the qualifying deadline to be extended until Feb. 11. Coleman attempted to file his candidacy with ALGOP on Feb. 10.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 7 halted the lower court’s ruling.

Coleman on Feb. 13 asked the court to intervene to allow him to become certified as a candidate.