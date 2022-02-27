Jeremy Camp's 'I Still Believe' tour coming to Dothan Civic Center

“I’m excited to have Riley Clemmons and Jordan St. Cyr, and love that they wanted to jump on board and be a part of this tour,” Camp said. “Evangelism is such a huge part of my heart, so I want to encourage everyone to bring a friend who needs to experience the love of Jesus; that is what this night is going to be about, celebrating Jesus’ name.”

Last year, Camp released his latest studio album, “When You Speak,” and followed up the album release with a tour by the same name. In 2020, Camp celebrated the release of the film “I Still Believe,” which chronicles the personal story of Camp and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with cancer shortly before they married and then later died from the disease.

Camp also released a marriage book, “In Unison,” with his wife Adrienne in April 2020 through Harvest House.

The “I Still Believe” tour will kick off on March 10 in Amarillo, Texas, and make stops in San Antonio; Lexington, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; and Knoxville, Tennessee before wrapping on May 1 in Melbourne, Florida.