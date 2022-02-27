Jeremy Camp's 'I Still Believe' tour coming to Dothan Civic Center

Grammy-nominated artist Jeremy Camp will bring his “I Still Believe” tour to Dothan in April as part of a 20-city tour.
The contemporary Christian singer-songwriter is known for hits like “Dead Man Walking,” “Keep Me in the Moment,” “When You Speak,” and “I Still Believe.” The tour will also feature performances by Riley Clemmons and Jordan St. Cyr.
The Dothan performance on Saturday, April 30, will be at the Dothan Civic Center at 7 p.m. Individual ticket prices range from $25 for upper balcony seats to $58 for floor seats while different ticket packages offer prices between $16.50 and $155. Visit dothanciviccenter.org for more information.
“I can’t wait to get out on the road for the ‘I Still Believe’ tour in March,” Camp said in a news release. “It’s going to be an amazing sight to be worshipping again with people soon.”
In 2017, Riley Clemmons released her breakout debut single “Broken Prayers,” which has generated over 30 million global streams since its release. Her sophomore album, “Godsend,” was released last year. Meanwhile, Jordan St. Cyr’s latest single, “Fires,” stayed on the Billboard Christian Airplay charts for 45 weeks and climbed to No. 5 while being played on major networks and stations for more than a year, reaching 7.7 million people a week.
“I’m excited to have Riley Clemmons and Jordan St. Cyr, and love that they wanted to jump on board and be a part of this tour,” Camp said. “Evangelism is such a huge part of my heart, so I want to encourage everyone to bring a friend who needs to experience the love of Jesus; that is what this night is going to be about, celebrating Jesus’ name.”
Last year, Camp released his latest studio album, “When You Speak,” and followed up the album release with a tour by the same name. In 2020, Camp celebrated the release of the film “I Still Believe,” which chronicles the personal story of Camp and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with cancer shortly before they married and then later died from the disease.
Camp also released a marriage book, “In Unison,” with his wife Adrienne in April 2020 through Harvest House.
The “I Still Believe” tour will kick off on March 10 in Amarillo, Texas, and make stops in San Antonio; Lexington, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; and Knoxville, Tennessee before wrapping on May 1 in Melbourne, Florida.