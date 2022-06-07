Jermaine "Funny Maine" Johnson's Alabama comedy tour coming to Dothan June 23

Jermaine “Funny Maine” Johnson will be having a comedy show in Dothan on June 23 at Rain nightclub.

His comedy tour “Home Sweet Home” is going around Alabama giving “small town’s big laughs.”

Johnson, also known as Funny Maine, has been a comedian for 17 years starting back in 2005.

Johnson has been a radio host and star of a successful YouTube account where he posts funny sports commentary videos, and he is now mostly a stand-up comic while still making funny commentary videos on the side.

“I genuinely love making people laugh, that’s just who I am I enjoy it,” Johnson said.

Johnson started his “Home Sweet Home” Alabama comedy tour in Cullman where he just finished the first show of the tour.

“The people there at the show in Cullman were just very receptive, they honestly came out to have a good time and that’s what we did,” Johnson said.

This is Johnson’s first time performing in the Wiregrass area since right before COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

When asked why he wanted to return to Alabama specifically for a comedy tour, Johnson said, “I come for the people here, everyone kind of sees me as their uncle or their cousin basically just see me as family so it’s different when your around people you feel are family.

“The people here are just some of the nicest, most creative, down home folks, and I feel like we don’t always communicate with each other like we should so I’m trying to bridge that gap as much as a I can.”

The show is separated into three phases. The first phase will be regular stand-up comedy. The second phase will be more centered about sports similar to his videos on YouTube. The third phase will be more Q&A themed for guests in the audience to ask Johnson any question.

“If you love to laugh and clean comedy, then this is a great show to come out to. This show has something for everybody, and is always a fun experience,” Johnson said.

The June 23 show will start at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. for guests with a meet-and-greet ticket to get a chance to see Johnson after the show.

Tickets start at $25 for general admission or $40 for a VIP meet-and-greet with Johnson. The show is adult rated content but is appropriate for all ages 16 and up.