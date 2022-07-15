 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jessica Robinson joins River Bank & Trust's treasury management team

Jessica Robinson

 SUBMITTED

Jessica Robinson has been promoted to Treasury Management Officer and Assistant Vice President at River Bank & Trust, Wiregrass Region President Robbin Thompson announced.

Robinson’s multifaceted business career spans over 20 years – the past 10 concentrated in banking. Now, she will help area businesses improve their cash flow and maximize returns with a comprehensive suite of treasury management solutions.

"At River Bank & Trust, we have all the tools and technologies to help businesses operate at the highest efficiency," Thompson said. "But most importantly, we can offer personalized, local support from a committed treasury management professional, Ms. Jessica Robinson."

Robinson graduated from Auburn University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

She is the founder of the JonJam Foundation, a Wiregrass nonprofit that helps individuals with physical disabilities improve their quality of life. Recently, Robinson launched a women's ministry, Ignite, at First United Methodist Church of Dothan. She and her husband, Derek, have two children, Emma Kate and Will.

"River Bank & Trust values the vital role businesses play in the strength and vitality of our communities," says Robinson. "I'll help ensure their success with elevated personal attention and cost-effective solutions to streamline their cash flow, resources, and time."

